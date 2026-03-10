Paralympic champion Krishna Nagar secured two gold medals at the 7th Senior National Para Badminton Championship 2026 in Hyderabad. He won the Men's Singles SH6 title and the Mixed Doubles SH6 event, reaffirming his supremacy in the category.

Double Gold at National Championship

Krishna Nagar first secured the Men's Singles SH6 title, defeating Sudarsan M S in the final with a 21-10, 21-19 victory. Displaying strong attacking play and composure throughout the match, Nagar lived up to his top-seed billing to claim the national crown, according to a press release.

He then went on to secure his second gold medal in the Mixed Doubles SH6 event, partnering Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan. The pair defeated Sudarsan M S and Shreya Kumari convincingly in the final with a 21-7, 21-11 scoreline.

Speaking after his victory, Krishna Nagar said, "Winning two titles at the National Championships is always special. The level of competition in India continues to improve, and that pushes all of us to raise our game. I'm happy with my performance here, and it gives me good confidence heading into the upcoming international tournaments."

Recalling 2025 Japan International Success

Last year, Tokyo Paralympic gold medallist Krishna Nagar proved his class by winning two gold medals at the Japan Para Badminton International 2025.

Nagar won in the SH6 men's singles and SH6 mixed doubles.

In the singles final, Nagar defeated the USA's Miles Krajewski in straight sets. After trailing 11-17 in the first, he mounted a spirited comeback to take the set 22-20 before comfortably closing the second 21-13.

Teaming up with Nithya Sre, Krishna added another gold to his tally in mixed doubles, showcasing his signature agility and tactical brilliance on court. (ANI)