The 2nd Indorama Ventures Open Golf Championship, a PGTI event, is set for March 12-15, 2026, in Ahmedabad. It offers a record US$300,000 prize, the highest in Gujarat, and will feature top Indian and international golfers.

Indorama Ventures and the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the official governing and sanctioning body of men's professional golf in India, will be jointly staging the second edition of the Indorama Ventures Open Golf Championship from March 12 - 15, 2026, at the Kalhaar Blues & Greens Golf Club in Ahmedabad.

According to a release, the tournament offers an enhanced prize purse of US$300,000 (INR 2.76 crore) this year. It is the PGTI's highest-ever prize money event to be staged in Gujarat.

About the Title Sponsor

Indorama Ventures, the title sponsor for the event, is an industry-leading global sustainable chemical company. Their diversified, international businesses are integrated across the PET and speciality chemicals value chain. Indorama Ventures' footprint spans manufacturing operations in 32 countries across Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and the Americas.

Tournament Format and Field

The tournament will have a field of 143 players. The event will be played in the stroke-play format consisting of four rounds of 18 holes each. The top 60 players and ties will make the cut after two rounds. The par for the course is 72.

The stellar field at the tournament features leading Indian professionals Yuvraj Sandhu (2025 PGTI Order of Merit Champion), Veer Ahlawat, Om Prakash Chouhan, Manu Gandas, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Shaurya Bhattacharya, Honey Baisoya and Angad Cheema, to name a few. The prominent Ahmedabad-based professionals participating are Anshul Patel, Krish Patel and Aditya Raj Kumar Chauhan.

There is also a strong foreign presence in the field with leading international professionals such as Jhared Hack (USA), Matthias Schwab (Austria), Clement Sordet (France), Joshua Grenville-Wood (UAE) and Maxence Giboudot (France), Cristoph Bleier (Austria), Bastien Amat (France), Tiger Christensen (Germany), Vince Van Veen (Netherlands), Pierre Pineau (France), Christofer Rahm (Sweden) and Per Langfors (Sweden), participating, to name a few.

Leadership on the Tournament's Growth

Aloke Lohia, Founder and Group CEO of Indorama Ventures, said, "We are proud to continue our partnership with the Professional Golf Tour of India as title sponsor of the second Indorama Ventures Open Golf Championship. This year's inclusion on the PGTI tour marks an important step forward for the tournament and reflects our shared ambition to elevate sportsmanship in India, which has always held a special place for me personally. I thank PGTI President Mr. Kapil Dev, the players, and our partners for helping make this championship an exciting event on the professional golf calendar."

Kapil Dev, President, PGTI, said, "The second edition of the Indorama Ventures Open represents a significant stride forward for the PGTI following the historic signing of DP World as Title Sponsor of the PGTI. Partnerships with global organisations like Indorama Ventures help enhance the stature of the Tour while creating valuable playing opportunities for our professionals. We look forward to another outstanding tournament and thank Indorama Ventures for their continued commitment to the growth of the sport in India. We also thank Kalhaar Blues and Greens Golf Club for partnering with us in staging the event."

Amandeep Johl, CEO, PGTI, said, "The DP World PGTI is delighted to stage the second edition of the Indorama Ventures Open Golf Championship, building on the success of last year's inaugural tournament. Following the landmark signing of DP World as the Title Sponsor of the DP World PGTI, events such as the Indorama Ventures Open play an important role in strengthening the professional golf ecosystem in India by providing our players with greater competitive opportunities and international exposure."

"We are particularly pleased that this year's championship features an enhanced prize purse of US$ 300,000, reflecting the growing stature of the event and the strong commitment of our partners toward the development of professional golf in India. Such initiatives help raise the competitive benchmark for our players while further positioning India as an emerging destination for world-class golf."

"We would also like to place on record our special thanks to Aloke Lohia, whose unwavering support and vision have been instrumental in the continued growth of this tournament. We sincerely thank Indorama Ventures and Kalhaar Blues & Greens Golf Club for their continued partnership and commitment to the growth of professional golf in India. We are confident that this championship will once again deliver world-class competition and contribute meaningfully to the continued progress of the sport in the country."

The Championship Course: Kalhaar Blues & Greens

The Kalhaar Blues & Greens is a world-class championship course developed by the Navratna Group and designed by 'Nicklaus Design', a company owned by the legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus. The par-72 course is spread over 175 acres and plays to 7425 yards from the championship tees. The layout offers unique challenges, such as sand and beach bunkers and 14 water bodies. The course also features a scenic 'Island Green' on Hole No. 7 - a 174-yard, Par-3.