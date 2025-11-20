East Bengal urges PM Modi to intervene as Indian football faces an unprecedented crisis. With ISL season delayed, dwindling investment, and FIFA rankings at 142nd, the 106-year-old club calls for urgent action to revive the sport’s future.

One of India’s oldest and most iconic football clubs, East Bengal, has raised the alarm over what it describes as a “decline for many years” in Indian football, as per a PTI report. In a heartfelt letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, the 106-year-old club appealed for urgent intervention to address the “unprecedented crisis” facing the sport.

The letter paints a grim picture of Indian football’s current state, highlighting both the uncertainty surrounding the Indian Super League (ISL) and a sharp fall in investment in the game.

East Bengal reminded the Prime Minister of India’s illustrious football past, noting that despite historic successes — including Asian Games gold medals in 1951 and 1962 and a bronze in 1970 — the national team has now slipped to 142nd in the latest FIFA ranking.

ISL Season Uncertainty Sparks Anxiety

Adding to the club’s concerns is the delay in the start of the ISL season, India’s top-tier football league. East Bengal is part of a 12-team group that has jointly filed an application for intervention before the Supreme Court, seeking clarity on when the league will commence.

“There is no clarity on when — or whether — it will commence. This uncertainty has created widespread anxiety and threatens the integrity and future of the sport,” the letter, signed by East Bengal Club president Murari Lal Lohia, stated.

The club said the ongoing uncertainty is causing “deep distress” among players, clubs, officials, and supporters alike, with the potential to harm the sport’s ecosystem further.

Governance and Investment Woes

East Bengal also drew attention to administrative failings, claiming that the deterioration in governance over the last four to five years has significantly damaged football in India.

The letter highlighted that although football is one of India’s most popular sports, progress has been hampered by administrative paralysis and insufficient investment. The club emphasized that corporate investment and sponsorship — crucial for the league’s success — had dipped sharply, contributing to the current stalemate.

“Your guidance is urgently required to restore corporate confidence and ensure the smooth functioning of the league,” the club urged the Prime Minister.

Looking Ahead to 2030 and Beyond

The letter also linked football’s revival to India’s larger sporting ambitions, specifically referencing the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad. East Bengal suggested that strengthening football would be essential in the lead-up to such a major international event.

The club expressed full confidence in the Prime Minister’s sporting vision, hoping his intervention will help Indian football "reclaim its rightful place on the global stage."

With a support base exceeding 4.5 crore fans, East Bengal’s appeal reflects more than just club interests; it embodies the hopes of millions of Indian football fans who want to see the game flourish again.