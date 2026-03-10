The Indian Youth boxing team secured five impressive victories on day three of the World Boxing Futures Cup 2026 in Bangkok. Chandrika Pujari, Joyshree Devi, L. Ambekar, Gunjan, and Prachi all won their bouts, maintaining a strong run for India.

Morning Session Victories In the morning session, Chandrika Pujari (50kg) secured a convincing 5-0 unanimous decision win over Venezuela, while Joyshree Devi (54kg) continued her strong run with a Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) victory in the third round against Kazakhstan, according to a press release.In the men's division, L. Ambekar (50kg) also advanced with a dominant 5-0 win over Ecuador, maintaining India's strong momentum in the competition. Evening Session Success The evening session saw two more victories for the Indian contingent. Gunjan (48kg) edged past Italy in a closely contested bout, winning 3-2, while Prachi (60kg) delivered a commanding performance to defeat Ecuador with an RSC victory in the first round. Tournament Context and Past Achievements The World Boxing Futures Cup, being held in Bangkok from March 8 to 15, features promising young boxers from across the world competing in the Youth Olympic weight categories, offering crucial international exposure and preparation on the pathway toward the Youth Olympic Games.Indian youth boxers had delivered a historic performance last year at the 3rd Asian Youth Games in Bahrain, clinching seven medals, including four gold, two silver and one bronze, marking India's best-ever showing in youth boxing at the continental stage.The Indian contingent will look to continue its strong form as the tournament progresses into the next rounds. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)