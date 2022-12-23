Impressed PSG fans compare Ethan Mbappe to France World Cup 2022 star; and it's NOT his brother Kylian

Kylian Mbappe's younger brother, Ethan, has been impressing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans, with most comparing him to one of France's World Cup 2022 stars after highlights of his game against Quevilly-Rouen go viral.

Being French sensation Kylian Mbappe's younger brother means the spotlight would undoubtedly be on every move. However, 15-year-old Ethan Mbappe has shown poise and a style of play that has impressed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans.

Days after 24-year-old Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick at the Qatar World Cup 2022 final against Argentina, his younger brother Ethan took part in a training ground friendly against Quevilly-Rouen. He played the last 20 minutes of his second senior game for PSG after being brought on to replace Hugo Etitike.

Both the senior and junior Mbappe are signed with the Parisian club. On December 16, during the second half of a friendly against Paris, Ethan earned his senior debut after making an impression with the youth squad.

While Ethan showed a more technical side of his game as a midfielder in the Rouen match highlights that were shared on YouTube and have already received more than 1.5 million views on Twitter, Kylian is known for his speed as a speedy forward.

'A lot like Adrien Rabiot'

It caused supporters to compare Ethan Mbappe to Juventus star Adrien Rabiot, a contemporary France star, on social media.

"He plays like Rabiot. It's serious', while another added: 'he has the same touch as Rabiot," noted one fan on Twitter, while another added, "He reminds me of Rabiot in his touches of the ball."

Another PSG supporter went into greater detail about the 15-year-old's play, as seen in the clip and stated that with enough effort, he should succeed as a player on his own and has a bright future like his elder brother Kylian Mbappe.

"It looks like a Rabiot with more explosiveness, more technical finesse and a large volume of play. He is certainly young but with work, a bright future awaits him," the fan noted.

The 27-year-old midfielder Rabiot contributed to France's second-place finish in the 2022 World Cup by scoring in their 4-1 victory over Australia during the group stage.

The day before Ethan's 16th birthday, PSG, who now leads Ligue 1 by five points, will visit Strasbourg when they return to domestic play on December 28.

Here's a look at how PSG fans reacted to Ethan Mbappe's show against Quevilly-Rouen, with some stating that together with his brother Kylian the duo could be the two star that fire France to a World Cup win either in 2026 or 2030: