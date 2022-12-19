Mbappe breaks his silence with a 3-word message after France's loss to Argentina at World Cup 2022 final

Despite a sensational hat-trick by Kylian Mbappe, France lost to Argentina on penalties (4-2) at the Qatar World Cup 2022 final.

Image Credit: Kylian Mbappe Instagram

Sensational French striker Kylian Mbappe fired a historic hat-trick to keep Les Bleus World Cup dream alive in an epic finals encounter against Argentina in Qatar on Sunday. However, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar's effort was not enough for France to win consecutive World Cup glory as they lost to Lionel Messi and Co. on penalties (4-2) at Doha's Lusail Stadium, sparking a massive heartbreak among fans of the team and the 23-year-old forward. Also read: Argentina win Qatar 2022: How the Messi vs Mbappe battle treated fans to G.O.A.T World Cup final

Image Credit: Getty Images

Even though Mbappe didn't win the world's most prestigious football award a second time, the French sensation still managed to make history by scoring two penalties (80' and 118') on either side of an incredible volley (81') that twice brought Les Bleus back into what some are calling the greatest World Cup final in history.

Image Credit: Getty Images

With eight goals in the tournament, Mbappe clinched the Golden Boot but would be devastated that the effort did not lead to France lifting the trophy for the second time in a row. However, the PSG star has sent a 3-worded strong message to his fans, his countrymen and supporters of Les Bleus. Also read: World champion Messi sends heartwarming message to Argentina fans after lifting Qatar 2022 trophy

Image Credit: Getty Images

In an Instagram post, Mbappe wrote, "We'll be back," which has drawn massive support from his fans. One fan noted, "Thank you for the dream. We love you," while another added, "You made us dream so much. Thank You." The Parisian club said, "Thank you, Kylian. We're very proud of you," while another fan noted, "My God, what a game you played yesterday. You are a great footballer."

Image Credit: Getty Images