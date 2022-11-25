Bale and Ramsey trolled after Iran beat 10-man Wales with stoppage time show at Qatar World Cup 2022

A dramatic late show from Iran gave them a deserved 2-0 win over 10-man Wales, their first-ever win over European opposition, at the Qatar World Cup 2022 Group B clash on Friday. Following Wales' poor show, stars Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey were heavily trolled on Twitter.

After a spectacular performance as a replacement against the USA, Wales decided to give Kieffer Moore a starting spot, promptly forcing Hossein Hosseini to make a stop.

Iran was the first to score, but Ali Gholizadeh's goal was disallowed for being offside due to his premature run. Sardar Azmoun's right-handed shot off the post of Wales and subsequent curling attempt off the left-hand post ignited the game early in the second half.

Wayne Hennessey was called upon as Iran increased the pressure, and he made a superb stop down to his right-hand side on a shot by Saeed Ezatolahi.

Ben Davies forced Hosseini to tip his powerful shot over the bar after a brilliant Wales move, while Wayne Hennessey was later sent for a crazy challenge on Mehdi Taremi outside the area.

With substitute goalkeeper Danny Ward on duty, Iran almost had the lead late on when Medhi Torabi's shot went inches wide of the post.

The Welsh suffered misery when Rouzbeh Cheshmi scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time with their defence pulled deep and out of position. Three minutes later, Ramin Rezaeian scored a chipped goal to beat Ward and put Iran up 2-0, leaving Wales in despair.

Jess Fishlock, Wales' most-capped footballer, told BBC, "Wales have to work through this over the next couple of days and get ready for England. Go up against England regardless of their result tonight. Go and play against England and show everybody exactly who they are."

Slamming Welsh star Gareth Bale's performance during the clash at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Pat Nevin, Former Scotland winger, told BBC Radio 5 Live, "If his name wasn't Gareth Bale, you'd have taken him off, and you would not play him in the next game." "He had no impact whatsoever and he didn't try to go by anyone. We know the Bale from the past but that didn't look like the same guy," he added.

Former Wales defender James Collin too stated that the team cannot keep relying on Bale. "You could hear the dejection in Gareth Bale's voice and some of that might have been in his own performance. He will know he hasn't performed to levels we're used to. But we can't keep relying on Bale to dig us out, do something magic or score a worldie goal."

Bale and Aaron Ramsey were also heavily trolled on Twitter following this shocking defeat to Iran. "Just absolutely pathetic from all involved bar Ampadu, to be honest. Bale and Ramsey strolling around doing absolutely nothing. The tactics were shocking. Got exactly what they deserved in the end. Moore talking a big game before the tournament too. Stupid," noted one angry Wales fan.

Another added, "Bale and Ramsey been non existent in both games so far," while a third said, "Hoping the cheerleaders, the Welsh in particular, can finally admit Gareth Bale is over the hill. And Aaron Ramsey for that matter. Both totally ineffective and neither able to grab the game by the scruff of the neck. Iran deserved the win. Better team."

