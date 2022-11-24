Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Jobless' Ronaldo trolled for tear-soaked eyes during Portugal's World Cup 2022 opener against Ghana

    Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, whose contract with Manchester United was recently terminated, was in tears while his nation's national anthem was being played ahead of their Qatar World Cup 2022 clash against Ghana on Thursday.

    football cristiano Ronaldo jobless trolled for tear-soaked eyes ahead of Portugal Qatar World Cup 2022 opener against Ghana snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 24, 2022, 10:38 PM IST

    Despite a tumultuous week off the pitch, legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo featured in this 5th World Cup tournament for Portugal and also wore the captain's armband as they faced Ghana in their Qatar 2022 Group H opener on Thursday.

    Ronaldo, whose contract at Manchester United was recently terminated in the wake of his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, would be aiming to lead his country to World Cup glory - something that has eluded his otherwise illustrious career. What the future holds for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner remains unknown. However, fans would hope that the 37-year-old iconic striker bags a contract with a world-class club soon to enable them to see CR7 in action post the showpiece event.

    Also read: Manchester United for sale: Is David Beckham keen on buying club from the Glazers?

    During Thursday's clash at Doha's Stadium 974, Ronaldo had the finest opportunity as he bared down on goal, but the Ghanaian goalkeeper smothered the ball due to a sloppy touch. After over 20 minutes, Otto Addo's team was still adhering to their game strategy of staying deep and letting Portugal have the ball. At the halfway point, Portugal thought they had scored, but Ronaldo's finish was overturned because of a foul committed in the buildup. At half-time, the scores remained 0-0.

    More than Ronaldo's missed opportunities, the Portuguese talisman's visuals in tears while the country's national anthem was being played ahead of the World Cup 2022 encounters has gone viral. In photographs and videos shared across Twitter, the former Real Madrid and Juventus star's eyes swell with tears as he endures an emotional moment ahead of what could perhaps be his last appearance on football's grandest stage.

    While ardent CR7 fans took to Twitter to support Ronaldo and Portugal in winning the clash against Ghana and the World Cup, photographs of the talisman in tears were like fodder for trolls. A meme fest and joke factory exploded on the micro-blogging site instantly.

    Also read: Did Cristiano Ronaldo force Glazers out? Here's what Man United supporters said

    "When you are broke and you remember when you were saying keep the change," said one Twitter user, while another one added, "It's the Manchester cheque he forfeited."

    A third remarked, "He's crying because all his offers are from Arab league and MLS, no one wants him in Europe," while a fourth user stated,"He’s crying because he found out the next one is in America."

    Here's a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2022, 10:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football uruguay South Korea fans applaud 'superhero' Son Heung-min's grit by donning Zorro-like mask at Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    South Koreans salute 'superhero' Son Heung-min's grit by donning Zorro-like mask at Qatar World Cup 2022

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Fans applaud Uruguay-South Korea competitive spirit in goalless draw-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Fans applaud Uruguay-South Korea's competitive spirit in goalless draw

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, BRA vs SRB, Brazil vs Serbia: Hottest Fantasy line-up, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022, BRA vs SRB: Hottest Fantasy line-up, prediction, where to watch and more

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, POR vs GHA, Portugal vs Ghana: Hottest Fantasy line-up, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022, POR vs GHA: Hottest Fantasy line-up, prediction, where to watch and more

    football poland vs Mexico fan smuggles alcohol into Qatar World Cup 2022 stadium in binoculars; Twitterati say 'Cheers' snt

    Mexico fan smuggles alcohol into Qatar World Cup 2022 stadium in binoculars; Twitterati say 'Cheers'

    Recent Stories

    football Manchester United for sale: Is David Beckham keen on buying club from the Glazers snt

    Manchester United for sale: Is David Beckham keen on buying club from the Glazers?

    football uruguay South Korea fans applaud 'superhero' Son Heung-min's grit by donning Zorro-like mask at Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    South Koreans salute 'superhero' Son Heung-min's grit by donning Zorro-like mask at Qatar World Cup 2022

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Fans applaud Uruguay-South Korea competitive spirit in goalless draw-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Fans applaud Uruguay-South Korea's competitive spirit in goalless draw

    Heres why Uorfi Javed cannot travel to UAE Hint it's not her dressing sense sur

    Here's why Uorfi Javed cannot travel to UAE; Hint: it's not her dressing sense!

    After being denied MCD poll ticket, AAP leader Sandeep Bhardwaj dies by suicide; check details AJR

    After being denied MCD poll ticket, AAP leader Sandeep Bhardwaj dies by suicide; check details

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon
    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon