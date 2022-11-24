'That's no penalty': Football nerds feel Portugal icon Ronaldo's historic World Cup goal versus Ghana a gift

Portugal's legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo became the first ever player to score in five different World Cups when he scored from the penalty spot during the clash against Ghana in Qatar on Thursday. However, football nerds believe the penalty awarded to the talisman was incorrect and a gift.

When Cristiano Ronaldo walked out of the tunnel for Portugal's Qatar World Cup 2022 Group H clash against Ghana in Doha's Stadium 974, football enthusiasts worldwide knew they were in for some high-octane drama. And they were not left disappointed as they witnessed history being created in front of them.

Ronaldo became the first-ever player to score in five World Cups when he slammed the ball at the back of the net in the 65th minute of the clash from a penalty spot. With this goal, the Portuguese talisman took his international goal tally to 118, sparking massive jubilation among CR7 fans. And what followed in the World Cup tie was pure drama.

From being 0-0 at half-time, Ronaldo's goal from penalty fired Portugal into the lead against Ghana. Andre Ayew equalised for Ghana with a splendid goal in the 73rd minute. Five minutes later, Joao Felix scored Portugal's 2nd goal of the night, which was soon followed by a third from Rafael Leao. Just before the 9-minute stoppage time, Osman Bukari scored Ghana's second as the African nation battled hard to equalise in the dying minutes of the game, but in vain, as Portugal won the tie with a 3-2 win.

However, the conversation across social media platforms remains whether the penalty awarded to Portugal was indeed a foul or not. The Qatar World Cup 2022 has been marred by several VAR inconsistencies, and some football nerds questioned why the foul on Ronaldo was not referred to the VAR.

"Still don't understand why this was given as a penalty No VAR when it comes to Ronaldo's case," said one observer on Twitter, while another added, "The World Cup is dangerously set up for Ronaldo. How did they give him a penalty for that? Shocker."

A third enthusiast stated, "Embarrassing dive from Ronaldo. Never a penalty," while a fourth user added, "Ronaldo diving for a penalty in a World Cup? That's nasty business."

Here's a look at what some of the other fans had to say about Ronaldo's penalty: