Richarlison's acrobatics in Brazil's World Cup 2022 win over Serbia stun fans; dub it 'goal of the tournament'

Richarlison's heroics powered Brazil to a 2-0 win over Serbia in their Qatar World Cup 2022 opener on Thursday. One of the two goals scored by the Tottenham Hotspur star was a breathtaking display of acrobatics, which fans are now dubbing as 'goal of the tournament'.

The Seleçao had to wait until the 26th minute for their first shot on goal in a scoreless first half, which is the second-longest time since records began keeping track of World Cup games in 1966. However, in the second half, Brazil came out all guns blazing and displayed a fine attacking show in front of a stadium packed with fans from the South American nation. In the 62nd minute of the clash, Vinicius Junior curled a cross from Neymar at the goal, which Milinkovic-Savic saved, only for Richarlison to follow up the opening goal - his 8th strike in the last seven caps.

Ten minutes later, Richarlison weaved magic. He took his international goalscoring tally to nine with the 'goal of the tournament' so far, as he produced a mind-blowing acrobatic overhead kick after a sensational first-time touch. Brazilian fans seated on their chairs in the stadium jumped in joy and disbelief. Even a hundred replays of the Tottenham star's effort wouldn't be enough to digest what had happened in the showpiece event.

Two goals from Richarlison saw a vibrant Brazil, who are one of the favourites to lift this year's coveted trophy, start their World Cup 2022 campaign with a bang and grab their three points in Group G. Supporters of the team took to Twitter to celebrate Richarlison's heroics, particularly the second goal.

"Goal of the tournament in the bag," wrote one fan on Twitter, while another added, "This man is a BALLER."

"Awesome control and outrageously graceful finish! #Richarlison," noted a third Brazilian supporter, while a fourth remarked, "This photo deserves to be in the history books, thanks Richarlison!"

Here's a look at some of the other reactions on Twitter: