'Game over for Arsenal': EPL table toppers trolled after knee surgery rules Gabriel Jesus out for months

Brazil and Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus underwent surgery on a knee injury picked up at the Qatar World Cup 2022, sending fans of the North London club into a tizzy. Meanwhile, rival clubs used this as an opportunity to troll the Premier League table toppers.

In some heartbreaking news for Arsenal fans, Brazilian star Gabriel Jesus underwent surgery on a knee injury picked up at the Qatar World Cup 2022. The 25-year-old striker picked up suspected medial ligament damage during his country's defeat to Cameroon in their last Group G clash, which ruled him out of the rest of the showpiece tournament.

"Gabriel Jesus has successfully undergone surgery to his right knee after suffering an injury during the Brazil v Cameroon World Cup Group Stage match on Friday. Gabby will now begin his rehabilitation programme. Everyone at the club is supporting Gabby and will be working hard to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible," wrote Arsenal in a statement.

Gabriel Jesus travelled back to England for a medical evaluation of the injury. It is anticipated that surgery will put him on the sidelines for an extended period.

The news will come as a tremendous shock to Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, who now faces the prospect of playing without his star striker for at least three months. The Brazilian, who joined the north London club from Manchester City, has five goals and six assists in 14 games this season.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano wrote on Twitter, "Bad news for Arsenal. Gabriel Jesus will need to undergo surgery on the knee he injured at the World Cup, so it's more serious than expected — confirmed as reported by @mcgrathmike. Gabriel could miss several months, could be three months."

Premier League fans took to Twitter to troll table topper Arsenal, with some fans noting that it's perhaps time for the Gunners to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, whose contract with Manchester United was terminated last month following an explosive interview with Piers Morgan. Other rival club fans added that Arsenal's time at the top of the Premier League table will now end.

"Great news for rivals. I hope all this 'Arsenal hype' calms down and their title race totally derails," said one fan from a rival club.

However, Arsenal fans took the opportunity to send a message to Eddie Nketiah as they believe it's his time to step up and make the chance count to keep the Gunners on top of the table. "Realistically how are we going to survive this?" noted an Arsenal fan.

Here's a look at some of the memes, jokes and reactions on the micro-blogging site: