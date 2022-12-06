Richarlison's message to Son Heung-min after Brazil knocks South Korea out of World Cup leaves fans teary-eyed

Richarlison was again in fine form for Brazil as they booked their place in the Qatar World Cup 2022 quarter-finals in style on Monday night after beating South Korea 4-1 in a one-sided match.

Many supporters questioned if the Selecao would falter at the first knockout hurdle, given that their opponents, South Korea, had beaten Portugal in the final seconds of their group stage.

In addition, given that Brazil's group stage campaign ended with a 1-0 loss to Cameroon, one could clearly understand the line of reasoning that a shock might be in the cards. Additionally, when South Korea has a particular Mr Heung-min Son on the field, they can produce something extraordinary.

However, Paulo Bento's team ultimately failed to achieve their ideal outcome as they were defeated 4-1 at Stadium 974. The Asian nation was pretty much down and out from the word go, thanks to goals from Vinicius Junior and Neymar in the first few minutes, but Richarlison's spectacular goal for a third of the game was what put the tie to rest.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker displayed exceptional flair in the final third to set up a smooth team goal that resulted in him emphatically beating Kim Seung-gyu. Then, just before halftime, Lucas Paquetá gave the five-time champions a 4-0 lead, making Paik Seung-ho's thunderous goal in the second half nothing more than a consolation.

Son was heartbroken after the full-time whistle announced South Korea's elimination from the showpiece tournament. Even if there is no shame in losing to the favourites, Son, a talismanic figure for the Taegeuk Warriors who always sacrifices everything for his nation, would have been devastated that Korea's World Cup odyssey came to an end.

However, Son's teammate at Tottenham Hotspur, Richarlison, showed commendable sportsmanship and went up to the South Korean star to comfort him in a classy display of friendship.

Richarlison could be seen in a video that has since gone viral on social media acting with dignity by taking the time to console his Tottenham teammate after the game's end. The Brazil star went above and beyond on Twitter to make sure Son didn't think he hadn't done enough for his nation on the biggest stage of them all.

Posting an image of him hugging Son after the game, Richarlison captioned it beautifully: "I know how hard you fought to be here and that's why you're a hero to your people @Sonny7!"

