In the final World Cup 2026 group stage match, Brazil faces Scotland with their knockout spot on the line. While a win secures their position, the article explores the various scenarios, including a loss, and explains how the new 48-team format makes Brazil's elimination highly unlikely.

The final round of the World Cup 2026 group stage kicks off tonight, and the tension is sky-high. The real drama is unfolding in Group C, where five-time world champions Brazil are set to take on Scotland in Miami. In the other group match, Morocco will play against Haiti.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

After two matches, the situation is so tight that the top spot and third place could all change based on the final results. Both Brazil and Morocco currently have 4 points each.

Here's How Group C Looks

Right now, Brazil is at the top of the group thanks to a better goal difference, with Morocco in second place. Scotland is close behind with 3 points. Haiti, on the other hand, hasn't scored any points and is already out of the tournament. For Brazil, the calculation is pretty straightforward.

If they beat Scotland, their spot in the knockout stage is confirmed. They could even finish as group champions, depending on how Morocco does. Even a draw would practically guarantee them a spot in the last 16.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Narrow Win Over Panama, But Will Croatia Even Make It Past The Group Stage?

But What If Brazil Loses?

This is the big question everyone is asking. But even if Brazil loses, the chances of them being knocked out of the World Cup are very slim. That's because in this new 48-team World Cup, it's not just the top two teams from each group that advance. The eight best third-placed teams also get a ticket to the knockout round.

If Brazil loses to Scotland, they will stay at 4 points. If Morocco beats Haiti, they will jump to 7 points and top the group, which could push Brazil down to third place. However, Brazil's current goal difference is a healthy +3, which gives them a very strong chance of qualifying as one of the best third-placed teams.

If Morocco Wins

On the other hand, if Morocco wins, their place in the knockouts is sealed. A draw would give them 5 points and put them in a comfortable position. A loss against Haiti, however, could make things complicated. For Scotland, this match is a do-or-die situation. If they manage to beat Brazil, they will have 6 points and go straight to the next round.

A draw would leave them with 4 points, and they would have to depend on goal difference and results from other groups. A loss means they will have to hope their 3 points are enough to be among the best third-placed teams. Just to note, if two or more teams have the same points, the tie-breaker is first goal difference, then goals scored, and then the head-to-head result. If needed, fair play points and even a lottery will be used.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Why Did Norway Players Celebrate Knockout Entry with ‘Viking Row’? Explained

So, What's the Final Word?

Even with a loss against Scotland today, it's almost impossible for Brazil to be eliminated. But to secure the top spot in the group and avoid any last-minute risks, you can bet that winning is the only thing on their minds.

FIFA World Cup 2026: How do third-placed teams qualify for the knockouts?

The top two teams from each of the 12 groups will directly qualify for the Round of 32 (24 teams). Additionally, the 8 best third-placed teams will also move to the knockout stage, making it a total of 32 teams.

The best 8 third-placed teams are decided based on points, goal difference, and goals scored. So, there's still a chance for a team even if it finishes third in its group, provided its record is better than that of other third-placed teams.