Norway secured its place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage after a 3-2 win against Senegal, led by a brace from Erling Haaland. Following the victory, the team and fans went viral with their 'Viking Row' celebration, a synchronized tribute to their Nordic heritage.

Norway secured its berth in the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 after defeating Senegal in the Group I clash at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Monday, June 22.

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Norway had a tough outing against Senegal, as the African side put up a resilient fight in front of a lively crowd. However, the Nordic squad managed to dig up and secure a 3-2 victory over Senegal, with Erling Haaland netting a brace to lead his team to the crucial win, sealing their place in the knockout stage of the tournament.

Earlier, Norway defeated Iraq 4–1, with Haaland scoring a brace. The win over Senegal confirmed their place in the knockout stage, before they face two-time champions France in their final group fixture.

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Norway’s ‘Viking Row’ Celebration Goes Viral

Norway players and their enthusiastic supporters couldn’t contain their joy and excitement after the team returned to the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1998, when they reached the Round of 16 in France.

After clinching a crucial win over Senegal, the jubilant Norwegian squad and the supporters unforgettably synchronized their celebrations. In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Norway players sat on the pitch in front of a huge Norwegian crowd, mirroring a rhythmic Viking Row.’

Moving in unison, the players and fans mimed rowing a boat while chanting in perfect harmony, creating an electric atmosphere inside MetLife Stadium, where thousands of ecstatic supporters joined in the synchronized tribute.

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Norway is playing its fourth FIFA World Cup, having previously featured in the 1938, 1994, and 1998 editions of the prestigious football tournament. After their last appearance in the 1998 World Cup in France, the Norwegian side had to wait 28 years for their return to the grandest stage.

Norway’s long wait is finally over, and their golden generation, spearheaded by talismanic striker Erling Haaland, is proving that they belong among the world's elite.

Why Norway Celebrates with ‘Viking Row’?

The Norwegian squad and their supporters’ celebration over their qualification to the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with the iconic ‘Viking Row’ was not mere spontaneous jubilation, but a deeply symbolic tribute to their Nordic heritage.

The celebration has a deep-rooted history in Norse mythology and the seafaring legacy of the Vikings, where rowing together was essential for survival and exploration. The synchronized rowing celebration between the player and supporters bridges the gap between the modern pitch and ancient Scandinavian traditions.

As per the historic traditions, rowing long ships required absolute synchronization, where every single crew member had to pull their oar in perfect unison to brave treacherous waters and reach new lands. The trend of ‘Viking Row’ was conceptualized by a fan, nicknamed ‘Mr. Row Row’ (Ole Froystad), to give Norway a unique stadium chant.

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Inspired by Iceland’s famous ‘Viking Thunder Clap’ from Euro 2016, where the routine requires drum beats and synchronized clap, Norway’s version swaps the clap for an energetic rowing motion paired with powerful, unified chants.

While Iceland’s celebration was an imposing display of defiance, Norway’s tribute captures the collaborative, forward-moving spirit of their ancestors, creating a visually stunning spectacle that unites the entire stadium in perfect rhythm, preserving a deep sense of cultural pride.

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