Zee5 has onboarded Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri to its expert panel for the FIFA World Cup 2026. He will serve as a pre-show expert, offering tactical analysis and unique insights for football fans across India.

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 captivates audiences across the globe, Zee 5 continues to elevate the viewing experience for football fans in India with comprehensive tournament coverage, bringing every match, key moment and compelling storyline closer to viewers. Through seamless streaming, in-depth analysis, match highlights and exclusive programming, Zee 5 is delivering an immersive football experience that matches the scale and excitement of the world's biggest sporting event, according to a press release.

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Adding unparalleled local expertise and one of Indian football's most influential voices to its coverage, Zee 5 has onboarded Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri as part of its FIFA World Cup 2026 expert panel. He will feature as a pre-show expert, bringing his wealth of experience and deep understanding of the game to audiences across India.

Sunil Chhetri: A Legendary Addition to the Panel

Widely regarded as the face of Indian football, Chhetri is the country's all-time leading goalscorer and most-capped men's footballer. With 95 international goals to his name, he ranks among the highest goal scorers in the history of men's international football.

Across a career spanning more than two decades, Chhetri has inspired generations of football fans and played a transformative role in elevating the profile of Indian football on the global stage. Renowned for his leadership, consistency and longevity, Chhetri has become one of India's most celebrated sporting personalities. His achievements have helped shape a new era for Indian football, inspiring young athletes and bringing greater visibility to the sport across the country.

Expert Analysis and Tactical Insights

With decades of experience at the highest level of the game, Chhetri will bring sharp tactical analysis, unique perspectives from a player's point of view, teams and defining moments shaping this year's tournament. He joins an esteemed panel of experts on Zee 5, including Bhaichung Bhutia, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Igor Stimac, among others, bringing together global and local perspectives to enrich FIFA World Cup 2026 coverage for fans across India.

Speaking about his association with Zee 5 and FIFA World Cup 2026, Sunil Chhetri said, "The FIFA World Cup is where football's greatest stories unfold, and I'm excited to join Zee 5's expert panel for this incredible tournament. Every World Cup creates moments that stay with fans forever, from legendary players continuing to build their legacy to emerging stars and nations striving to make history on the biggest stage. As someone who has spent my life playing and studying the game, I look forward to sharing my insights with fans, discussing the tactical battles, standout performers and unforgettable moments that make this tournament so special."

Enhanced Fan Experience

With football fever sweeping across the nation, fans can look forward to exclusive insights from one of Indian football's most celebrated personalities as the drama, intensity and excitement of FIFA World Cup 2026 continue to unfold.

Beyond expert insights and analysis, Zee 5's FIFA World Cup coverage aims to bring fans closer to the game at every stage of the tournament. Whether they're lifelong football fans or discovering the magic of the FIFA World Cup for the very first time, viewers can connect with the unforgettable moments, compelling stories and shared emotions that make football the world's favourite sport, the release said.

With the group stage nearing its conclusion, the excitement is only set to intensify. The FIFA World Cup has always been a stage where unforgettable moments are created, new heroes emerge, and lifelong fans are born. With every match now carrying even greater significance, the competition enters its most exhilarating phase as teams edge closer to football's ultimate prize Catch Sunil Chhetri and an exciting panel of football experts exclusively on Zee 5 as they bring you comprehensive FIFA World Cup coverage, including pre-match analysis, live commentary, post-match reactions and exclusive insights from the world's biggest football tournament. (ANI)