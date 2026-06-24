Vanshika Chaudhary and Shiva Narwal clinched silver in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the ISSF Junior World Championship 2026 in Germany. This win boosted India's medal tally to 16, maintaining their top position on the leaderboard.

The Indian pair of Vanshika Chaudhary and Shiva Narwal secured a silver medal in the 10 m air pistol mixed team junior event at the ongoing ISSF Junior World Championship 2026 in Suhl, Germany on Wednesday. The Indian pair of Vanshika Chaudhary and Shiva Narwal delivered a composed performance to clinch the silver medal, adding another podium finish to India's impressive campaign at the championship.

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With this medal, India's overall tally has now risen to 16 medals (5 Gold, 4 Silver and 7 Bronze). The Indian contingent continues to maintain its position at the top of the medal standings, underlining its consistency and strong performances across individual, team and mixed team events at the ISSF Junior World Championship 2026, as per a press release from the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

India's Medal Rush

On Monday, India's Pritam Kendre clinched the gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle Men Junior event with a composed and outstanding performance, earning the country's fifth gold medal of the championship, according to a press release.

India also secured a bronze medal in the 25m Pistol Women Junior Team event through the trio of Anjali Mahendra Bhagwat, Parisha Gupta and Nithila Ivy Darling Praveen Christopher, who combined to finish on the podium.

Another bronze medal came in the 25m Pistol Men Junior Team event, where Abhinav Choudhary, Raj Chandra and Jatin delivered a strong team performance to secure a place among the medal winners.

Earlier, Anvii Rathod had added to India's medal tally by winning a bronze medal in the 10m Air Rifle Women Junior event. Anvii delivered a composed performance to finish on the podium, further strengthening India's impressive campaign at the championship.

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