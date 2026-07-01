Spain football star Lamine Yamal responded to former Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy’s controversial remarks about the French national team. Ahead of the World Cup semifinal, Yamal highlighted football's role in integration and unity, a mature stance that drew widespread praise. The article also details his performance in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Spain football star Lamine Yamal broke his silence over former Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy’s racist remarks against France ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal clash at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington on Tuesday, July 14.

Mariano Rajoy, who served as Spain’s Prime Minister from 2011 to 2018, sparked a controversy after writing an opinion piece for El Debate on July 10, wherein he claimed that the French national team ‘does not have any French players’. His remarks sparked outrage, as current Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez described it as ‘xenophobia’.

Rajoy, who has been widely criticized for his divisive rhetoric, faced significant criticism from football fans, players, and political figures alike for undermining the spirit of inclusion that the FIFA World Cup is intended to represent.

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Yamal Reacts to Ex-Spain PM’s Remarks

As Spain prepares for the high-stakes semifinal clash against France, star player Lamine Yamal was asked by a reporter at the press conference about his stance on the former Prime Minister's comments.

Demonstrating his maturity beyond his years, the 18-year-old winger chose to focus on the sport's unifying power rather than the divisive rhetoric, which has been the most talked-about topic ahead of Spain’s semifinal clash against France in Arlington.

“I don't think there's room to talk about that, but football is about something: it's about integration, it's about society, and there's no better example than France and us, who are an example of integration, and that's what football is in the end, not talking about what someone else has said," Yamal said at the press conference.

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Lamine Yamal’s response to a reporter's question on former Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy’s controversial remarks has since gone viral on social media, highlighting his maturity to handle in addressing a sensitive issue with composure and focusing on football's unifying values.

Moving away from the divisive rhetoric, the FC Barcelona star striker instead shifted the focus entirely to the upcoming match, emphasizing that both teams are ready to let their performance on the pitch do the talking.

How Did Lamine Yamal Perform in the FIFA World Cup?

Lamine Yamal has been one of the young and star players to watch out for at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Yamal has already earned his name before the prestigious football tournament, thanks to his exceptional performance for FC Barcelona and the Spanish national team.

The 18-year-old has become an integral part of Spain’s attacking strategy throughout the tournament. Lamine Yamal has made six appearances and netted only one goal, which came in the group stage match against Saudi Arabia, registering his first goal of the World Cup.

Though Yamal scored only one goal before the semifinal against France, his impact on the pitch has extended far beyond the score sheet. His ability to draw defenders toward him has consistently opened up space for teammates, making him a primary creative outlet for Spain. Lamine Yamal’s presence on the pitch throughout the 90 minutes has been a constant threat to the opposition.

Lamine Yamal will look to continue this momentum as Spain battles for a spot in the final, which will take place on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

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