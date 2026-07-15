Spain created FIFA World Cup history by becoming the first team to start a semifinal with two teenagers, Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi. France recalled Bradley Barcola and Aurelien Tchouameni for the clash, while Spain fielded an unchanged lineup.

Spain Make History with Teenage Duo

Spain became the first team in FIFA World Cup history to start a semifinal with two teenagers, as Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi were both named in the starting XI for their last-four clash against France, FIFA confirmed.

"Spain are the first team to start a @FIFAWorldCup semi-final with two teenagers," FIFA posted on X ahead of the high-stakes encounter. Spain are the first team to start a @FIFAWorldCup semi-final with two teenagers 💪 pic.twitter.com/rLnv5ACcrD — FIFA (@FIFAcom) July 14, 2026

Team News and Lineup Changes

Meanwhile, France have recalled Bradley Barcola and Aurelien Tchouameni to their starting XI for the FIFA World Cup semifinal against Spain, while La Roja have retained the same lineup for the high-voltage clash. Barcola returns to France's attack in place of Desire Doue, who drops to the bench. He joins Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and captain Kylian Mbappe in the frontline. Tchouameni also returns to the starting XI after missing France's previous two matches due to injury. He is set to partner Adrien Rabiot in midfield.

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has opted to stick with the same team that featured in the previous match. Fabian Ruiz continues in midfield alongside Rodri and Dani Olmo, while Pedri has again been named among the substitutes. Alex Baena starts in attack alongside teenage sensation Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal.

The winners of the semifinal will face either Argentina or England in the FIFA World Cup final.

Starting XIs

France:

Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Lucas Digne; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola; Kylian Mbappe (captain).

Spain:

Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri (captain), Fabian Ruiz, Dani Olmo; Lamine Yamal, Alex Baena, Mikel Oyarzabal.

(ANI)