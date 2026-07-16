Ever Wondered Why Football Referees Show Yellow & Red Cards? The Story Is Fascinating!
The FIFA World Cup 2026 is in full swing, and with 48 teams battling it out, the excitement is at its peak. But have you ever wondered what exactly the yellow and red cards mean in football?
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The why
The FIFA World Cup 2026 is in its final stages, with 48 teams creating nail-biting excitement. This often makes fans ask: what do yellow and red cards really mean and why are they shown? Let's find out.
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Yelow card
A yellow card is an official warning from the referee to a player. A ref usually shows a yellow card for dangerous tackles, unsporting behaviour, disrespectfully protesting a decision, deliberately wasting time, or repeatedly breaking the rules.
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Red card
A red card means immediate ejection from the field. A player who gets a red card must leave the pitch at once, and their team has to play with one less player for the rest of the match. If a player gets two yellow cards in the same game, the second yellow automatically becomes a red card, forcing the player off the field.
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Why did FIFA bring this
FIFA introduced the yellow and red card system to make penalty rules standard and easy to understand worldwide. They first used this system in the 1970 FIFA World Cup. The need for a universal visual signal became clear after the 1966 World Cup quarter-final between England and Argentina, where a language mix-up happened between the referee and Argentina's captain, Antonio Rattín.
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The idea behind
Whose idea was this? British referee Ken Aston got the idea while looking at a traffic signal one day. For him, Yellow meant 'be careful,' and Red meant 'stop, or get out of the game.' It was a simple yet brilliant concept, much like our own traffic light system.
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Modern-day
FIFA later adopted this idea, and today, it has become an inseparable part of world football. The card system is now used in every professional match across the globe.
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