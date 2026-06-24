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“Not Done Yet” – Messi’s 39th Birthday Confession Leaves Fans Guessing of Future FIFA World Cup Appearance
On Wednesday, Argentina's captain Lionel Messi turned 39 during the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. Fans worldwide are sending him birthday wishes, hoping he'll lift the World Cup trophy once again.
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Will Lionel Messi play in the English Premier League after leaving Inter Miami!
Former England footballer Gabby Agbonlahor claims Lionel Messi might leave Inter Miami for Premier League club Aston Villa. He believes Messi could try to win the Premier League and another UEFA Champions League title.
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Gabby Agbonlahor claims Lionel Messi could also play in the 2030 FIFA World Cup
Gabby Agbonlahor also claims this isn't Messi's last World Cup. He believes the Argentina captain will play in the 2030 World Cup as well, when he will be 39 years old.
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Gabby Agbonlahor believes Aston Villa will win the Premier League if they sign Lionel Messi
During an event, Gabby Agbonlahor was asked who he'd sign for Aston Villa among Messi, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappé, and Erling Haaland. The former footballer said he would choose Messi. He feels Messi's presence could help Aston Villa finally win the Premier League.
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Lionel Messi holds the record for the oldest hat-trick in a FIFA World Cup
Lionel Messi has set a new record by becoming the oldest player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup finals match. In the current tournament, he scored a hat-trick against Algeria and then two goals against Austria.
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Argentina captain Lionel Messi has scored in six consecutive World Cup matches
Argentina's captain Lionel Messi has now scored in six consecutive World Cup matches. He picked up right where he left off in the 2022 World Cup. With a total of 18 goals, he has also become the all-time top scorer in the World Cup.
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Can Messi play for Argentina again in the centenary World Cup in 2030?
The FIFA World Cup started in 1930, and 2030 will mark its centenary. If Argentina wins this time and Messi stays fit, he might aim for a third consecutive title in the 2030 World Cup.
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Argentina's opponent in the last group match of the current World Cup is Jordan
Having won their first two matches, Argentina has already qualified for the knockout stage of the current World Cup. Lionel Messi's team will face Jordan in their final group match on Sunday morning, Indian time. They want to win to keep their momentum going.
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Argentina's opponent in the first match of the knockout stage could be Uruguay
If Argentina tops Group J, they will play against the team that finishes second in Group H. Spain is likely to top that group, with Uruguay as a possible runner-up. This means Argentina could face Uruguay in their first knockout match.
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