Former India batter Ajinkya Rahane announced his retirement from all formats of cricket. Teammate Cheteshwar Pujara and Olympic medallist PV Sindhu took to social media to congratulate him on a career they described as courageous and memorable.

Tributes Pour In For Rahane

Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara and Olympic medallist PV Sindhu congratulated Ajinkya Rahane after the veteran batter announced his retirement from international cricket. Rahane announced his retirement from international cricket and all formats on Thursday through an emotional video shared on Instagram, bringing the curtain down on a career spanning nearly two decades.

Pujara, who shared the dressing room with Rahane for several years, congratulated his former teammate and recalled the partnerships and memories they created together. "Congratulations on a career you can be incredibly proud of, Ajinkya! It has been an honour sharing the dressing room with you over the years; and building partnerships and memories on and off the field that will always fondly remember. Wishing you and the family the absolute best in this next chapter," Pujara wrote on X.

PV Sindhu also congratulated Rahane on his retirement, praising his courage, calmness and performances in challenging conditions. "Wishing you the happiest of retirements, Jinks! Your career has been a testament to courage, calmness and some incredibly gritty innings in the toughest of conditions. That brilliant 103 at Lord's in 2014, in some of the most difficult circumstances, will always stand out. India were under pressure, the conditions were challenging, and you produced an innings filled with immense character and class. Wishing you a fabulous second innings, filled with happiness, success and everything you love. Congratulations on a wonderful career!" Sindhu wrote on X.

A Look at Rahane's Captaincy Achievements

Rahane had an undefeated Test captaincy record, featuring four wins, two draws, and the highest win percentage for an Indian Test captain with at least five matches. His tenure included a memorable comeback victory in Melbourne and India's historic triumph at the Gabba, which ended Australia's long unbeaten streak at the venue during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which the Asian Giants won 2-1.

Rahane also led India to a crucial Test win against Australia in Dharamshala in 2017 and guided the team to victory over Afghanistan in 2018. (ANI)