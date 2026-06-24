It's a classic Messi-Ronaldo story. They are the ones who make records, and they are the ones who break them. On Monday, Lionel Messi set a new world record. On Tuesday, Cristiano Ronaldo gave a fitting reply by setting a new one himself. It's like Messi and Ronaldo are a whole world of their own.

Messi Ronaldo World Cup Record: In the world of football, Messi and Ronaldo are a universe of their own. Their incredible skill, hunger for goals, and the mental strength to demolish opponents is just something else. Even now, they can easily trick defenders and score world-class goals from long range, leaving the world stunned. They are, simply put, unstoppable, brilliant, and unbeatable.

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And that's why they are the ones who set records, and then break them. On Monday, Lionel Messi created a new world record. And on Tuesday, as if in response, Cristiano Ronaldo created one of his own. He proved that he is far from finished and still has a lot to say on the field.

Messi and Ronaldo are a world of their own

Let's recap what happened. Messi scored a hat-trick in Argentina's first match against Algeria. Before that game, he had 16 World Cup goals. Then, on Monday, he broke the all-time goal record. He scored two goals against Austria, taking his total to 18 and making history. Argentina won that match 2-0. 'LM10' is now the top scorer in World Cup history.

In this World Cup, Messi already has five goals from two matches. Just a day later, on Tuesday, it was Ronaldo's turn. His performance was being heavily criticised, while Messi was in top form. But Cristiano Ronaldo is not one to back down. The answer came in his very next game.

He scored two brilliant goals against Uzbekistan, playing a key role in his team's victory. More importantly, Roberto Martinez's boys played a solid team game. Just like Argentina, Portugal also showcased a 'total football' style of play.

Ronaldo sets a new world record the day after Leo's milestone

And with that double, Ronaldo set a new world record. He has become the first footballer in history to score in six consecutive World Cups.

His World Cup journey began in 2006 with a goal against Iran. In the same tournament, his penalty goal against England sent Portugal to the semi-finals.

In the 2010 World Cup, he scored against North Korea. The 2014 World Cup wasn't his best, but he still scored against Ghana in the last group match. Then came the 2018 World Cup, where 'CR7' scored a hat-trick against Spain and another goal against Morocco.

In the 2022 World Cup, he scored once against Ghana. And now, in the 2026 World Cup, his two goals in the second match have helped him reach this new milestone. He is the first player to score in six different World Cups.