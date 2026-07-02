Following DR Congo's 1-2 defeat to England in the FIFA World Cup 2026, coach Sebastien Desabre experienced a profound personal tragedy. During the post-match press conference, he was informed of his father's passing, a moment that went viral and sparked widespread sympathy and debate.

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) coach Sebastien Desabre suffered a great personal loss following the team’s exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026 after a round of 32 defeat to England at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Wednesday, July 1.

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Congo’s maiden campaign at the FIFA World Cup came to an end after a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Harry Kane-led England in the Round of 32. Despite Brian Cipenga scoring the opening goal in the first half, England made a comeback through a brace from the captain in the second half of the contest, leaving the African nation heartbroken.

DR Congo was in a position to pull off a historic upset after taking an early lead, but their resolve was ultimately undone by the clinical finishing of Harry Kane, ending their hopes of a dream quarter-final appearance.

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DR Congo’s Devastating News During Press Meet Goes Viral

Following the DRC defeat to England in the round of 32, the coach Sebastien Desabre presided over the customary post-match press conference. While he was answering questions from the media, the team’s communications officer interrupted the session with a solemn announcement.

The communications officer informed the press that the coach Desabre had lost his father. In French, the media officer stated, "Thank you, but we are announcing that the coach has lost his father. Sincere condolences."

The announcement left Sebastien Desabre visibly stunned, looking across the room in disbelief, before quietly, as he was apparently unaware of the tragic news, he looked across the room in disbelief before quietly replying, "Merci" (Thank you). He rose to the seat and left the room, bringing the press conference to a premature end.

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It was uncertain whether the DR Congo coach's father passed away before or during the post-match press conference, as Sebastian Desabre’s visible shock suggested that the official announcement from his media officer was the moment he first learned of his tragic personal loss.

The devastating news of Desabre’s father's passing became a viral moment amid Congo’s exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026, drawing an immense outpouring of sympathy from the global football community, as fans and journalists worldwide rallied to support the 49-year-old manager during his time of grief.

Beyond the Final Whistle: The Football World Stands with Desabre

The sudden passing of Sebastian Desabre’s father has sparked a wave of empathy and debate across social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and football enthusiasts divided over the appropriateness of publicly announcing such sensitive, life-altering news in the middle of a media briefing.

Taking to their X handles, fans and football enthusiasts expressed their heartfelt condolences to Desabra and his family, while many criticised the decision to announce the tragic news publicly during a post-match press conference, calling it insensitive and saying he should have been informed privately first.

Others praised Desabre’s composure in the face of unimaginable grief, saying no football result compares to losing a parent and urging the football community to rally behind the DR Congo coach during one of the most difficult moments of his life.

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Sebastian Desabre has been serving as the head coach of DR Congo since 2022 and has played a pivotal role in helping the African nation to qualify for the maiden FIFA World Cup after the country qualified as Zaire in 1974.

Before taking over managerial duties at DR Congo, Desabre served as a head coach for a wide range of clubs, including ASEC Mimosas (Ivory Coast), Coton Sport (Cameroon), Esperance de Tunis (Tunisia), Recreativo do Libolo (Angola), Dubai Club (UAE), JS Saoura (Algeria), Wydad AC (Morocco), and Ismaily SC (Egypt).

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