They have won almost everything in their careers, but the FIFA World Cup trophy is still missing. Tonight in Toronto, one of these legends will go home empty-handed for good.

TORONTO: They are two of football's biggest legends. They were once close friends who fought for the same jersey during Real Madrid's golden era. Now, at nearly 40, they are captains leading their countries with total heart. We're talking about Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modrić!

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The sporting world is holding its breath as Portugal and Croatia face off in a FIFA World Cup knockout match at the Toronto Stadium today. Because by the end of the night, for one of these two icons, it will be their last ever World Cup match.

This is Cristiano's sixth World Cup and Modrić's fifth. Between them, they have played a total of 47 World Cup matches. Their trophy cabinets are overflowing with six Ballon d'Or awards and nine Champions League titles (Ronaldo has 5, Modrić has 4). They have achieved almost everything in their careers, but a World Cup trophy has always been just out of reach. Today in Toronto, one of them will have to live with that disappointment for the rest of their life.

For Portugal's legendary captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, going home is not an option. He firmly believes his legacy won't be complete without a World Cup. But things haven't been going his way this tournament. Despite playing the full time in all three group stage matches, the 41-year-old hasn't made a real impact. Apart from the two goals he scored against Uzbekistan, the superstar doesn't even have a single assist to his name.

The 'I'm back' slogan, which fans chanted with so much excitement before the matches, has now become fodder for trolls and memes. Worse, there's a dark spot on Ronaldo's career: he has never scored a single goal in a World Cup knockout match. If he doesn't change that history today, his World Cup dream will be over for good.

On the other side, Luka Modrić is not just a player; he is the very soul of Croatian football. He is the magician who took his country from being underdogs to becoming the 2018 World Cup runners-up and 2022 semi-finalists. His teammates celebrate his mere presence on the field. As he approaches 40, his pace has naturally slowed down. But no matter where this World Cup journey ends, the Croatian people will give Modrić a hero's farewell. He means that much to them.

Seeing these two legends, who once made history together at Real Madrid, fight against each other is sure to bring a tear to the eye of football fans. Who will fate favour? Portugal's goal machine or Croatia's midfield general? Who will be the one leaving the World Cup stage in tears tonight? We'll have to wait and see.