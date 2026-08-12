Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya led a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bicycle rally in Delhi, highlighting cycling's benefits for fitness and the environment. The campaign, also promoted by PM Modi and Amit Shah, marks the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram.

Mandaviya Leads 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Bicycle Rally

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said cycling promotes fitness and can help address issues such as pollution and traffic, as he led the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bicycle rally with MyBharat volunteers in Delhi.

Addressing reporters, Mandaviya said more than 1,000 MyBharat volunteers participated in the bicycle rally and conveyed the message of fitness to the nation. "In Delhi, more than 1000 MyBharat volunteers have conveyed the message of fitness to the nation through the Har Ghar Tiranga bicycle rally. For any nation to become a developed nation, it is very essential for the citizens of the country to stay healthy," Mandaviya said.

He highlighted the wider benefits of cycling, saying, "Cycling is a message of fitness, cycling is a solution to pollution, cycling is also a solution to traffic."

Mandaviya also led the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rally along with MyBharat volunteers from Delhi University as part of the celebrations surrounding Independence Day.

PM Modi, Amit Shah Urge Participation

On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to citizens to participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign through Tiranga Yatras (tricolour rallies), mentioning the event as a reflection of India's collective strength and uniting everyone in the Central government's endeavour to build a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India).

Shah took to X to share the message, urging people to participate in the campaign, hoist the tricolour, engage in activities like mass singing of Vande Mataram, and upload a selfie on harghartiranga.com. He said the event, which coincides with the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram this year, makes the occasion even more heart-stirring for every patriot. "The #HarGharTiranga campaign, initiated by PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, is a reflection of our nation's collective strength, uniting us in our endeavour to build a Viksit Bharat. The movement, which coincides with the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram this year, makes the occasion even more heart-stirring for every patriot," Shah said on X. "I appeal to every citizen to participate in and celebrate this campaign through Tiranga Yatras, Tiranga Rallies and mass singing of Vande Mataram, and to hoist the Tiranga and upload a selfie on harghartiranga.com," he said.

On August 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called upon citizens to participate enthusiastically in the Har Ghar Tiranga movement and renew their collective resolve to contribute towards building a Viksit Bharat. He further said that the tricolour is a symbol of India's pride and a constant source of inspiration for every citizen to strive to give their best for the nation. He had also expressed happiness that this year's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is dedicated to Vande Mataram, as the nation marks the 150th anniversary of the national song. In a post on X, the Prime Minister had said, "Our Tricolour is our pride and a constant source of inspiration to always give our best for the nation. Let us participate enthusiastically in the #HarGharTiranga movement and renew our collective resolve to contribute towards building a Viksit Bharat. Glad that this year's efforts are dedicated to Vande Mataram and that too at a time when we are marking its 150th anniversary."

Campaign Marks 150th Vande Mataram Anniversary

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, which began in 2022 under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', has become an annual national tradition, with crores of citizens voluntarily hoisting the national flag every Independence Day.

This year's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign assumes added significance as it coincides with the 150th anniversary of India's National Song, Vande Mataram, bringing together the national flag and the national song in a unique celebration of patriotism.

Mass singing of Vande Mataram will form an integral part of Har Ghar Tiranga celebrations across the country. To help citizens learn the correct rendition of the national song, the Ministry of Culture has developed a five-step online tutorial, which will be available on the dedicated website as well as the Har Ghar Tiranga portal. The selfie with Tiranga feature this year will incorporate the lyrics and tune of Vande Mataram, while Har Ghar Tiranga exhibitions will also showcase the history of the national song.