What a nail-biter of a match! Belgium was down by two goals, but they pulled off an unbelievable comeback to win 3-2 against Senegal. The game was full of drama right till the very end. Romelu Lukaku's team showed everyone that you can win from anywhere.

Belgium vs Senegal: In a high-voltage Round of 32 match at the FIFA World Cup 2026, Belgium and Senegal went head-to-head at the Seattle Stadium on Wednesday night, Indian time. Belgium lined up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, while Senegal opted for a 4-3-3. But what followed was easily one of the best matches of this World Cup so far.

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This was a proper midnight thriller! To win a game after being two goals down... Belgium proved it can be done. And the drama peaked right at the end. Can a team really make a comeback like this? Yes, Romelu Lukaku and his boys showed us exactly how. They overturned a two-goal deficit to win 3-2 and book their spot in the Round of 16.

Belgium's starting eleven included Thibaut Courtois, Timothy Castagne, Brandon Mechele, Arthur Theate, Maxim De Cuyper, Youri Tielemans, Hans Vanaken, Jérémy Doku, Kevin De Bruyne, Leandro Trossard, and Charles De Ketelaere. For Senegal, the team sheet featured Mory Diaw, Krépin Diatta, Pathé Ciss, Moussa Niakhaté, Ismail Jakobs, Habib Diarra, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Pape Gueye, Iliman Ndiaye, Ismaïla Sarr, and Sadio Mané.

The action started in the 9th minute itself, with Belgium launching the first attack. Timothy Castagne set up Leandro Trossard, whose right-footed shot from the right side of the box was saved by Senegal's keeper, Mory Diaw. In the 13th minute, Senegal hit back on the counter. Ismaïla Sarr's shot hit the post, and just moments later, he took another powerful shot that went off-target.

In the 17th minute, Idrissa Gueye's shot was saved by the Belgian keeper, Courtois. A minute later, Belgium launched a quick counter-attack. Youri Tielemans found Kevin De Bruyne, but his right-footed shot went wide. Soon after, Senegal took complete control of the match.

In the 24th minute, they created a brilliant move. Sadio Mané delivered a perfect cross from the left, and Ismaïla Sarr’s header hit the post. But on the rebound, Senegal's midfielder Habib Diarra scored with a superb right-footed shot, putting Senegal ahead 1-0.

Senegal kept up the pressure. In the 37th minute, Sadio Mané's shot was safely collected by the Belgian goalkeeper. Then, in the 45th minute, Belgium created a good chance, but Maxim De Cuyper's shot was saved by the Senegal keeper with a dive to his left.

Just before the first half ended, Sadio Mané fouled Jérémy Doku, and the referee awarded a free-kick. However, Maxim De Cuyper's shot was blocked by the Senegalese wall. Kevin De Bruyne also missed a chance soon after. The first half ended with the score at 1-0.

At the start of the second half, Belgium brought on Romelu Lukaku for Charles De Ketelaere. In the 51st minute, Senegal missed a chance through Habib Diarra. But Senegal's attacks had become much sharper in the second half, and they soon found another goal. In the 51st minute, Moussa Niakhaté played a through ball from midfield, which Ismaïla Sarr controlled brilliantly with his chest before smashing a powerful right-footed shot into the net. Senegal was now leading 2-0.

Belgium immediately made two changes. Dodi Lukebakio came on for Jérémy Doku, and Nicolas Raskin replaced Kevin De Bruyne. In the 60th minute, Dodi Lukebakio's shot was blocked by the Senegal defence. With a two-goal lead, Senegal's defenders—Krépin Diatta, Pathé Ciss, Moussa Niakhaté, and Ismail Jakobs—became even more alert.

Senegal also made a change, bringing on Lamine Camara for Pape Gueye. But right after coming on, he received a yellow card for a foul on Leandro Trossard. In the 78th minute, Belgium's Dodi Lukebakio's shot went off-target. And then, the match took a dramatic turn. Belgium flipped the script completely. This is how you fight till the last minute, and Rudi Garcia's boys proved that it pays off.

In the 86th minute, Thomas Meunier, who had come on for Maxim De Cuyper, delivered a cross, and Romelu Lukaku scored with a right-footed shot! Belgium was back in the fight. The game was now electric. Belgium immediately went on the attack again, putting pressure on Senegal. In the 89th minute, Leandro Trossard floated in a cross from the left, and Youri Tielemans scored with a brilliant header. Belgium had levelled the score. It was 2-2.

Since the match wasn't decided in regular time, it went into extra time. In the first half of extra time, both teams played defensively. During this period, Nicolas Jackson came on for Sadio Mané. The second half of extra time saw more attacking football. Belgium's Nicolas Raskin's header went wide, while Senegal's Ibrahima M'baye's shot was off-target.

In the 113th minute, the Belgian goalkeeper made a good save. Then came another thrilling moment. Lamine Camara fouled Belgium's Youri Tielemans inside the penalty box. After a VAR check, the referee awarded a penalty. In the 125th minute, Tielemans scored from the spot to win the match for his team. In the end, Belgium won 3-2 and advanced to the next round.