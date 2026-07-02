The USA has booked its spot in the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026, beating Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0. The match, held at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on Wednesday, was full of drama. Folarin Balogun scored and then got a red card, but a late free-kick from Malik Tillman sealed the win for the co-hosts.

The USA is through to the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 after securing a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday. The match, played at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, saw co-hosts USA win despite being a man down for a good part of the second half. Folarin Balogun scored the first goal but was later sent off, before Malik Tillman’s brilliant free-kick sealed the deal.

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The drama began towards the end of the first half. A bit of luck saw the ball fall perfectly for Folarin Balogun inside the penalty box. He made no mistake, coolly beating the goalkeeper to give his team the lead. However, the game took a sharp turn in the second half. In the 64th minute, Balogun made a very rough tackle on Tarik Muharemovic. The referee initially showed him a yellow card, but after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review, he changed his mind and showed a direct red card. The USA's star striker had to walk off the field.

This puts Balogun in a very unique club. He is now only the second player in history to score a goal and get a red card in a World Cup knockout match. The only other player was the legendary Zinedine Zidane, who was sent off in the 2006 final against Italy for headbutting Marco Materazzi. Zidane's team, France, lost that match. Balogun was luckier, as his team managed to win.

Despite playing with only 10 men for nearly half an hour, the USA didn't buckle under pressure. Bosnia couldn't create many clear chances. The USA held their formation well and confirmed their victory in the 82nd minute. Malik Tillman stepped up and scored from a stunning free-kick just outside the box.

This is a historic win for the USA, as it's their first victory in a World Cup knockout match since they reached the quarter-finals in 2002. Coach Mauricio Pochettino’s team will now face Belgium in the next round on July 7 at Seattle Stadium. However, they will be without their main striker Balogun, who is suspended for the match.