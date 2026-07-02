India and Rajasthan Royals batter Yashasvi Jaiswal attended Argentina's FIFA World Cup final league stage match against Jordan, wearing a Lionel Messi jersey. His IPL franchise posted pictures of the cricketer enjoying the game in Miami.

Jaiswal cheers for Messi's Argentina

India and Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Yashasvi Jaiswal attended Argentina's FIFA World Cup final league stage clash against Jordan.

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Taking to their official Instagram page, Jaiswal's IPL franchise posted some pics of the dashing left-hander in the stadium watching the match while wearing the iconic white and blue striped number 10 Lionel Messi jersey of the defending champions. Referring to his jersey number 64 for the Indian team, RR posted, "Round of 32 mein humara 64: Present sir" Round of 32 mein humara 64: Present sir 😂🔥⚽️ pic.twitter.com/sDYNbNiSme — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) July 2, 2026

Jaiswal's Recent Cricket Form

Jaiswal has not been selected for the ODIs against England away from home, which will start from July 14 onwards.

During the home series against Afghanistan earlier this month, he got two matches to play, scoring 4 and 110*. He had been roped in as a replacement for an injured Virat Kohli, who missed the series due to a hamstring injury but looks to be on track for a return in England ODIs, having undergone fitness tests in Bengaluru.

In six ODIs, Jaiswal has made 285 runs at an average of 71.25 and a strike rate of 97.60, with two centuries and a best score of 110*.

Before this, he had a decent stint with RR in their playoff qualification finish, scoring 427 runs in 16 matches at an average of 30.50, with a strike rate of 152.60 and three fifties and a best score of 77*.

Argentina's Dominant Group Stage

The Argentina team reached Miami for their round of 32 FIFA World Cup against Cabo Verde scheduled for Saturday.

Argentina registered a 3-0 win over Algeria to start the campaign, followed by a 2-0 win over Austria and ended the league stage with a 3-1 win over Jordan.

Messi's Record-Breaking Performance

In their final league stage match against Jordan, which the defending champions won 3-1, Messi scored a brace.

Messi etched another remarkable milestone into football history by becoming the first men's player to score in seven consecutive FIFA World Cup matches.

Messi also became the fourth player to score in all three group-stage matches of a single World Cup since the format was introduced in 1998, joining Cristiano Ronaldo (2018), David Villa (2010), and Fernando Torres (2010).

Messi's record-breaking streak began with a hat-trick against Algeria in Argentina's opening Group J fixture before he followed it up with a brace against Austria.

Although rested for the start of Argentina's final group game against Jordan, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner came off the bench in the 60th minute and capped the victory with a trademark free-kick in the 80th minute, extending his unprecedented scoring sequence to seven successive World Cup appearances.

The strike also took Messi's tally to 19 FIFA World Cup goals, further extending his record as Argentina's all-time leading scorer in the tournament. (ANI)