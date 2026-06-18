Recent viral reports showed Moroccan internet personality Nabil Sebti at a FIFA World Cup 2026 match holding his laughing meme poster. However, the video has been confirmed as AI-generated or digitally manipulated. The claim of his attendance is false.

The Moroccan internet personality Nabil Sebti, who is widely known for his infectious and uncontrollable laughter during a televised singing audition years ago, has been the subject of recent viral reports of him attending the FIFA World Cup 2026 match, holding a poster of his own iconic meme face.

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Nabil Sebti, hailing from Agadir in Morocco, has become a meme sensation after he participated in the Arab Idol reality television show, where his uncontrollable laughter during his performance turned him into an internet phenomenon. His clip has become a staple across social media platforms, used to express uncontrollable amusement in countless viral templates and reaction videos.

Though it’s been years since Nabil Sebti gained internet fame, his legacy endures through these ongoing digital trends, which frequently place his likeness into new contexts.

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Nabil Sebti at FIFA World Cup Match Goes Viral

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 underway across the venues in Mexico, the USA, and Canada, what left many internet users surprised was seeing the internet sensation himself present in the stands with his iconic laugh poster, which became an internet sensation worldwide.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), the Moroccan personality was seen sitting in the stands with a couple of friends. As soon as the camera panned on him, Nabil Sebti, who was seen donning an Algeria jersey, held up the iconic poster of himself laughing uncontrollably.

Sebti then laughed alongside his friends as the camera panned away, leaving millions of viewers convinced they had just witnessed an iconic pop-culture moment.

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Nabil Sebti’s presence at one of the stadiums of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 became the most-talked-about off-field, as the presence of the internet sensation after a very long hiatus from the global spotlight gave him worldwide attention.

The Truth Behind Viral Video

The viral video of the meme star Nabil Sebti’s presence at the FIFA World Cup 2026 match with his laugh poster is AI-generated or digitally manipulated, serving as a clever piece of internet fabrication rather than a genuine event. The video was posted by him on his Instagram handle in May this year, as a fun and digital challenge between Algeria and Brazil.

Algeria and Brazil are not part of the same group in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 as well as the both sides haven’t faced off against the other since their last encounter back in 2007. Therefore, the claim that Nabil Sebti attended the FIFA World Cup 2026 match with his iconic laugh poster is false, as no such event took place.

The viral video is a digitally altered or AI-generated creation and not linked to any real match or stadium appearance during the prestigious football tournament.

Despite the video being AI-generated, one thing remains true: Nabil Sebti is a supporter of Algeria for the ongoing FIFA World Cup, which does not mean he cannot cheer for them from home or digitally.

Since the viral stadium video is a clever digital fabrication rather than a real-life appearance, Nabil Sebti's playful digital support for Algeria during the international tournament remains a fun nod to his internet legacy.

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