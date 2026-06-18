For the first time in history, the FIFA World Cup has 48 teams, and the tournament is already in full swing. All 48 countries have played their first match. With 24 group stage games done, it's clear that the 2026 World Cup is off to an exciting start.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is making history as the first-ever edition with 48 teams. The tournament has kicked off with a bang, and all participating nations have already taken the field for their first game. After the first round of 24 group stage matches, one thing is certain – this World Cup is already shaping up to be a thriller.

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A total of 75 goals have been scored across these 24 matches, showing that most teams are playing an attacking, goal-oriented style of football. So far, the biggest highlights have been Lionel Messi's incredible hat-trick and the surprisingly strong performances from teams like Cape Verde and Congo against powerhouses like Spain and Portugal.

75 Goals Scored, 9 Matches Drawn

Even with the flood of goals, many matches have been nail-biters. Nine games have ended in a draw, proving that the gap between the teams isn't very big. A small mistake or a moment of brilliance is deciding the fate of these matches. On the individual front, several players have already made their mark. We've already seen the tournament's first hat-trick in the initial group stage, and seven other players have scored a brace (two goals), playing a key role in their team's success.

3 Own Goals, 3 Red Cards

Defensive errors have also been a talking point. Three own goals have been scored so far, which have impacted the results of a few games. On the other hand, there have been disciplinary issues on the field too. Referees have shown three red cards in the first 24 matches, putting extra pressure on some teams.

Overall, the 2026 World Cup has had a lively and competitive start. With every team having played at least one match, the group stage battle is only going to get more intense. Every match from here on will be like a final in the race to qualify for the knockout stage.

A Look at the First 24 Matches

The Top 3 Hits

Lionel Messi Kylian Mbappé Harry Kane

The 3 Big Surprises

Vozinha (Cape Verde's goalkeeper) Shakira's song DR Congo

The 3 Big Flops

Cristiano Ronaldo Tunisia Ticket prices

Notable Events

Three red cards shown Messi's hat-trick The fighting spirit of players from smaller nations

What We Haven't Seen Yet

No goals have been scored from a direct free-kick.

The 3 Strongest-Looking Teams

Argentina France England

Biggest Winning Margins

Germany (7) vs. Curaçao (1)

Sweden (5) vs. Tunisia (1)

Who Won Their First Match?

Mexico, South Korea, USA, Scotland, Australia, Germany, Ivory Coast, Sweden, France, Norway, Argentina, Austria, England, Ghana, Colombia.

Which Teams Drew?

Canada, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Qatar, Switzerland, Brazil, Morocco, Netherlands, Japan, Spain, Cape Verde, Belgium, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay, Iran, New Zealand, Portugal, Congo.

Who Lost Their Opening Game?

South Africa, Paraguay, Czechia (Czech Republic), Haiti, Turkey, Curaçao, Ecuador, Tunisia, Senegal, Iraq, Algeria, Jordan, Croatia, Panama, Uzbekistan.