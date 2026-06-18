An image of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma supposedly at the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Portugal and DR Congo went viral. However, the picture is an AI-generated hoax, as sharp-eyed fans pointed out, with the couple actually spending time in London.

The Group K opener of the FIFA World Cup 2026 between Portugal and DR Congo ended in a 1-1 draw at the NRG Stadium in Houston on Wednesday, June 17. Both sides displayed incredible tenacity, with the match capturing global attention for its intensity and the post-match viral moments from fans.

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After Joao Neves scored the opening goal for Portugal in the sixth minute, Yoane Wissa delivered a historic equalizer for DR Congo in first-half stoppage time. In the second half of the contest, DR Congo emerged as a resilient defensive force, successfully holding off Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portuguese attack to secure their first-ever World Cup point.

After the final whistle blew, DR Congo earned their first-ever World Cup point after a 52-year wait, sparking jubilant celebrations both inside the stadium and in fan zones around the world. While Portugal left the stadium having to settle for a frustrating draw, despite having their best player, Cristiano Ronaldo, in the team.

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Kohli, Anuskha Picture Goes Viral

As Portugal and DR Congo held on to a draw after a tense and historic battle, an image of former India captain and star batter Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma watching the match at the NRG Stadium went viral.

An X user, ‘Central Cricket’, shared a picture of the star couple, claiming that they were in Houston to support Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portuguese team against DR Congo. Though Kohli has been a long admirer of the Portuguese football legend, who featured in a record-equalling sixth World Cup, the claim that he and Anushka Sharma were in attendance is entirely false.

If you look closer at the image, it is an AI-generated hoax, designed to deceive fans by placing the couple in a context where they simply were not present. Though Kohli and Anushka’s physical appearance looks remarkably convincing at first glance, the lack of authentic background details and the impossibility of their presence at the stadium confirm that it is a fabrication.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are currently away from the public spotlight, as they are spending quality time with their children in London, where they have been residing since the star batter retired from Test cricket.

After being ruled out of the ongoing ODI series against Afghanistan due to a hamstring injury, Virat Kohli returned to London to spend time with his family before the upcoming international assignments.

Fans Call Out the Hoax: Sharp-Eyed Users Detect Inconsistencies

The viral image of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma attending the Portugal vs DR Congo at the FIFA World Cup 2026 sparked reactions from a skeptical public, with fans quickly dissecting the image for telltale signs of AI manipulation.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts called out the image as fake, with many pointing out clear AI-generation signs, inconsistencies in appearance, and unrealistic detailing, while others mocked the poor quality of the edit and jokingly dismissed it outright as an obvious hoax.

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Virat Kohli is expected to return to action in the ODI series against England in July-August. After retiring from Tests and T20Is, the veteran Indian batter has shifted his focus towards ODI cricket, intending to extend his illustrious international career till the 2027 World Cup, which will take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Alongside Rohit Sharma, Kohli remains a linchpin of India's white-ball strategy. It remains to be seen how the veteran batting duo will navigate the road to the 2027 World Cup, especially with fitness and injury management becoming increasingly critical factors in their longevity.

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