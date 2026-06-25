Right after getting back on the field for Brazil, superstar Neymar Jr. had nothing but praise for Argentine legend Lionel Messi, calling him his closest friend.

Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr. is back on the field, and the first thing he did was shower praise on Argentine legend Lionel Messi.

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Neymar was speaking right after Brazil beat Scotland in a crucial group match, securing their spot in the knockout rounds. This was also Neymar's first game in this World Cup, as he was out with an injury for the first two matches.

Messi is my ‘Best Friend’

He called Messi his "best friend" while talking to the media. "He's great on the field, but he's an even better person off it. He is a very close friend of mine, and he knows how much I love and care for him," Neymar said.

The friendship between Messi and Neymar is one of football's most famous ones. They played together at the Spanish club Barcelona for four seasons, from 2013 to 2017.

During this time, the duo helped Barcelona win eight major trophies, including two La Liga titles, three Copa del Reys, and one Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup. They later reunited at the French club PSG in 2021. In their two years in Paris, they won two back-to-back Ligue 1 titles and a Trophée des Champions.

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Brazil Thrashes Scotland to Enter Knockouts; Vinícius Makes History

In their final Group C match at Miami Stadium, Brazil crushed Scotland 3-0 to become group champions and qualify for the pre-quarterfinals (Round of 32). Morocco also made it to the knockouts from the same group.

Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior was the star of the show with a double. He scored his first goal in the 7th minute and added a second with a header in first-half injury time. Matheus Cunha scored Brazil's third goal in the 60th minute.

With these goals, Vinícius Júnior also made history. He is now the first Brazilian player in 24 years to score in all three opening matches of a World Cup. He has matched a record set by legends Ronaldo Nazario and Rivaldo in the 2002 World Cup. Vinícius is only the fifth Brazilian player ever to do this.

Brazil finished at the top of their group with seven points. Meanwhile, Scotland, with just three points, will have to wait for results from other groups to see if they can qualify as one of the best third-placed teams.