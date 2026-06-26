Following a record-breaking IPL season, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been named in India's senior squad for the upcoming T20Is, raising hopes of an international debut. If included in the playing XI, he will become the youngest cricketer to represent Team India, marking a significant milestone in Indian cricket.

The 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s inclusion in the India squads for both T20I assignments against Ireland and England, as well as the Asian Games 2026, has built anticipation for his potential international debut, making him the youngest player to ever receive a national call-up.

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Following his record-breaking IPL season, during which he amassed 776 runs and became the youngest Orange Cap winner, Sooryavanshi was fast-tracked into the Indian senior team as part of a bold selection strategy under newly appointed skipper Shreyas Iyer. His selection to the senior squad sparked a lot of buzz among the Indian cricket fraternity, as he inched closer to a potential India debut

Besides his IPL exploits, the Bihar batter's performances in domestic cricket, where he broke multiple records, particularly in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, were also taken into account before he was named in the squad, marking a monumental shift in the national selection policy toward backing young, fearless talent.

Also Read: IND vs IRE: Who is Jai Moondra? Indian-Origin Set to Make Ireland Debut in T20Is against India

Who was the Last Teenager to Make India Debut?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the latest teen sensation to be part of India’s senior squad across all formats of the game, joining a select list of cricketers who earned national recognition before turning 20. Before Sooryavanshi, many teenagers played for Team India, including the 16-year-old Sachin Tendulkar, who went on to become a legend of the game.

As Sooryavanshi is on the verge of making his India debut, the last teen sensation to have donned the Indian jersey was none other than Prithvi Shaw. At the age of 18 and 329 days, Shaw made his international debut in a Test match against the West Indies and announced his arrival with a spectacular century, scoring 134 runs off 154 balls in Rajkot on October 4, 2018.

It was a record-breaking start for Prithvi Shaw, as he became the first Indian teen player to score a century on international debut, joining an elite list of global cricketers to achieve the rare feat. Shaw then went on to 4 Tests and 6 ODIs, scoring 339 runs and 189 runs, respectively.

Apart from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Prithvi Shaw, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Parthiv, and many other prodigies have successfully transitioned from teenage sensations to vital mainstays of the Indian cricket team over the decades.

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Make His International Debut?

The anticipation around Vaibhav Sooryavanshi making his T20I debut in the two-match series against Ireland is growing with each passing day, as fans eagerly await the youngster’s first appearance in Indian colours. However, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak highlighted the fairness when it comes to team selection.

Speaking to the reporters on the eve of 1st T20I vs Ireland in Belfast, Kotak stated that the captain Shreyas Iyer and head coach Gautam Gambhir will take the final call on Sooryavanshi's debut, stressing that team selection must be based on merit and fairness to players already performing consistently.

“Today evening, the captain and head coach will decide about the team. And if he plays great, if he doesn't play also for me, that is great because he is part of the Indian team. And I am sure that he will get his dues and his opportunities,” Kotak said.

“So I don't think that just to give him an opportunity, we should drop someone who has already been scoring runs. That also won't be right. I think there is a very thin line between trying to give somebody an opportunity and you are being unfair to some other player," he added.

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If Vaibhav Sooryavanshi makes his debut in the first T20I against Ireland, he will become the youngest player to ever represent Team India in international cricket, surpassing women's cricketer Shafali Varma’s record of 15 years and 239 days.

Also Read: IND vs IRE: What To Expect From Team India in the T20I Series Against Ireland? Here are 5 Key Things