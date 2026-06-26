The Indian Men's Hockey Team suffered a 1-4 shootout defeat to England in the FIH Pro League after the match ended in a 2-2 draw. Dilpreet Singh scored a brace for India, but the hosts clinched the bonus point in the shootout.

First Half Action The first half was a slightly cagey affair, but still both teams found the net and created a few chances. India made a bright start to the first quarter, claiming an early penalty corner; however, captain Harmanpreet Singh's dragflick was saved by English goalkeeper James Mazarelo. England too secured a penalty corner at the other end in the fifth minute, but Bandurak's attempt was stopped by the Indian defence. The opening goal came in the 10th minute as Mandeep Singh dribbled along the baseline and set the perfect pass for Dilpreet Singh who slotted the ball into the goal with a diving finish to put India ahead.In the second quarter, India came close to extending their lead as Amandeep Lakra's dragflick from a penalty corner was heroically saved by Sorsby on the goal line. In the 29th minute, England got back on level terms courtesy of a field goal by Goodfield. The ball bounced to an unmarked Goodfield in the middle of the circle after a deflection, and he struck a strong volley to find the equalising goal for the hosts. Dramatic Final Quarter Defence at either end was watertight in the third quarter as it remained 1-1 despite both teams securing penalty corners and creating field-goal opportunities.In the early minutes of the fourth quarter, Bandurak was wide open on the far post, but Indian goalkeeper Suraj Karkera made an incredible save to keep his side in the contest. England dominated possession, but India showed great resilience to protect their post. However, the home side found another goal with four minutes left on the clock. Bandurak (56') delivered off a low dragflick on a late penalty corner that found the bottom right corner of the goal. But the home team's lead lasted only two minutes as India bounced back in the 58th minute. Sumit showed great skills to push towards the goal and played a solid pass to Dilpreet, who struck a powerful shot, and the ball went through the legs of the goalkeeper to push the contest into a shootout. England Seal Victory in Shootout England won the shootout 4-1 to claim the bonus point. Sorsby and Albery converted England's opening two attempts before captain Wallace scored from the penalty stroke and then converted from the fourth attempt to seal the victory. Captain Harmanpreet Singh was India's lone scorer in the shootout.India will next face Pakistan on 26 June at 10:30 PM IST. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) After an intense 2-2 draw over four quarters, the Indian Men's Hockey Team suffered a 1-4 shootout defeat against hosts England in the London leg of their FIH Pro League European tour at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on Thursday. Dilpreet Singh (10' and 58') scored an impressive brace for India while David Goodfield (29') and Nicholas Bandurak (56') were on the scoresheet for England, according to a release. Thomas Sorsby, James Albery and captain Zachary Wallace converted their attempts in the shootout for the hosts, besides one attempt that led to a penalty stroke, which was also scored off by Wallace.The first half was a slightly cagey affair, but still both teams found the net and created a few chances. India made a bright start to the first quarter, claiming an early penalty corner; however, captain Harmanpreet Singh's dragflick was saved by English goalkeeper James Mazarelo. England too secured a penalty corner at the other end in the fifth minute, but Bandurak's attempt was stopped by the Indian defence. The opening goal came in the 10th minute as Mandeep Singh dribbled along the baseline and set the perfect pass for Dilpreet Singh who slotted the ball into the goal with a diving finish to put India ahead.In the second quarter, India came close to extending their lead as Amandeep Lakra's dragflick from a penalty corner was heroically saved by Sorsby on the goal line. In the 29th minute, England got back on level terms courtesy of a field goal by Goodfield. The ball bounced to an unmarked Goodfield in the middle of the circle after a deflection, and he struck a strong volley to find the equalising goal for the hosts.Defence at either end was watertight in the third quarter as it remained 1-1 despite both teams securing penalty corners and creating field-goal opportunities.In the early minutes of the fourth quarter, Bandurak was wide open on the far post, but Indian goalkeeper Suraj Karkera made an incredible save to keep his side in the contest. England dominated possession, but India showed great resilience to protect their post. However, the home side found another goal with four minutes left on the clock. Bandurak (56') delivered off a low dragflick on a late penalty corner that found the bottom right corner of the goal. But the home team's lead lasted only two minutes as India bounced back in the 58th minute. Sumit showed great skills to push towards the goal and played a solid pass to Dilpreet, who struck a powerful shot, and the ball went through the legs of the goalkeeper to push the contest into a shootout.England won the shootout 4-1 to claim the bonus point. Sorsby and Albery converted England's opening two attempts before captain Wallace scored from the penalty stroke and then converted from the fourth attempt to seal the victory. Captain Harmanpreet Singh was India's lone scorer in the shootout.India will next face Pakistan on 26 June at 10:30 PM IST. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source