The FIFA World Cup knockout stage is set for some big clashes. Japan will take on Brazil, after finishing second in Group F with a draw against Sweden. Meanwhile, group champions Netherlands are all set to play Morocco in the next round.

NEW YORK: The FIFA World Cup knockout picture is getting clearer, and now Japan is set to face Brazil. This happened after Japan finished second in Group F. In their final group match, they drew 1-1 with Sweden.

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Both Japan and Sweden have made it to the knockout round. In another Group F match, the Netherlands beat Tunisia 3-1 to become group champions. They will now face Morocco, who finished second in Group C.

Against Sweden, Japan's Daizen Maeda scored first in the first half. But their lead didn't last long, as Sweden's Anthony Elanga scored an equaliser just six minutes later. This is the third time in a row that Japan has passed the group stage.

In fact, this is the fifth time in seven World Cups that Japan has reached the knockouts, ever since they first made it to the pre-quarters as co-hosts in 2002. Their big match against Brazil is scheduled for Monday in Houston.

Maeda's goal was Japan's seventh in this tournament. This is a new record for them, as it's the most goals they have ever scored in a single World Cup. They've broken their previous record of six goals, which they set eight years ago at the World Cup in Russia when they reached the pre-quarters.

Meanwhile, Sweden has a solid track record. They have managed to reach the knockout stage every single time they've qualified for the World Cup since 1994. Back in 1994, when the USA hosted the tournament, Sweden even made it all the way to the semi-finals.

In the match against Tunisia, the Netherlands got off to a flying start. They were on the scoreboard in just the third minute, thanks to an own goal from Tunisia's Ellyes Skhiri.

Brian Brobbey then doubled their lead in the seventh minute. Tunisia did manage to pull one goal back in the 54th minute through Hazem M'stouri. However, Jan Paul van Hecke sealed the deal for the Netherlands with a third goal in the 62nd minute, confirming their victory.