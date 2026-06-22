Lionel Messi is all set to make history in the FIFA World Cup 2026. After a brilliant hat-trick against Algeria in Argentina's first match, he is just one goal away from becoming the tournament's all-time top scorer. Fans worldwide are eagerly waiting to see if he achieves this milestone in the upcoming match against Austria.

Will Lionel Messi become the FIFA World Cup's all-time leading goalscorer tonight? The Argentine captain is on the brink of a massive record. He scored a fantastic hat-trick in Argentina's opening match against Algeria, taking his total World Cup tally to 16 goals. This puts him level with Germany's Miroslav Klose for the most goals in the tournament's history.

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Just one more goal will make Messi the undisputed top scorer. His fans are hoping he will set this new record in the match against Austria. Messi has won the Ballon d’Or eight times, but he has never won the Golden Boot for being the top scorer in a single World Cup. This year, the legend might just add that to his collection.

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Can Messi match the record of Just Fontaine and Jairzinho?

Only two players in World Cup history have ever scored in six consecutive matches. French legend Just Fontaine did it in the 1958 World Cup, and Brazil's star Jairzinho achieved the feat in 1970. If Messi scores against Austria, he will join this elite list.

His scoring streak began in the 2022 World Cup. Messi scored against Australia in the pre-quarter-finals, the Netherlands in the quarter-finals, Croatia in the semi-finals, and France in the final. He continued this form by scoring in Argentina's first match of the current World Cup. This means he is standing on the verge of multiple records tonight.

A win against Austria will seal Argentina's spot in the knockouts

The defending champions, Argentina, are already close to the knockout stage after a 3-0 win in their first game. Austria also started strong, winning their first match 3-1 against Jordan. The team that wins this match will secure its place in the next round. Supporters are confident that Argentina will come out on top.

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