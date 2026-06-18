Ahead of a FIFA World Cup 2026 match, Lionel Messi had a heartwarming moment with a young fan who requested a special goal celebration. The boy demonstrated a unique dance, and Messi appeared to agree, sparking fan speculation about his next celebration.

The Argentina captain and football legend Lionel Messi had a heartwarming interaction with a young fan ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 fixture against Austria at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Monday, June 22.

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Argentina made a brilliant start to their title defence, defeating Algeria 3-0 in their opening Group J match in Kansas City. Lionel Messi starred in the victory with a masterful performance, scoring a hat-trick, which saw him equal German legend Miroslav Klose’s record for the most goals in FIFA World Cup history.

Messi, who became the first player to feature in six consecutive FIFA World Cups since 2006, continues to rewrite history as he leads the reigning champions in North America. After ending Argentina’s 36-year title drought in 2022 in Qatar, Messi returned to lead the side with a strong desire to defend their crown.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: First Round Over! Who's a Hit, Who's a Flop, and Where Do Teams Stand?

Young Messi Fan’s Request Goes Viral

After a 3-0 victory over Algeria in their opening match, Argentina shifts its focus towards the upcoming fixture against Austria, aiming to secure a spot in the knockout stage. Ahead of the crucial clash, Lionel Messi was pleasantly surprised by an adorable encounter with an enthusiastic young supporter.

During a team outing ahead of the highly anticipated Group J clash, a young fan, accompanied by his father, caught the attention of the football legend. In a video that went viral on social media, the fan was seen requesting Messi to perform a special goal celebration in the upcoming match. When asked to demonstrate it, the enthusiastic boy eagerly showed the unique dance step in front of his idol.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner watched intently with a smile, seemingly nodding that he would give it a try if he found the back of the net against Austria. Then, the young boy and his father clicked for a picture with Messi.

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Lionel Messi’s interaction with a young fan highlights his grounded nature and humility even at the absolute pinnacle of world football, further cementing his status as a hero both on and off the pitch. Having seen hardships and countless emotional highs throughout his storied career, the Argentine icon never forgets the profound impact he has on the next generation of dreamers.

Will He Do It? Fans Speculate Over Messi’s Next Goal Celebration

The viral interaction between Lionel Messi and a young fan, who urged the Argentina captain to do a special goal celebration in the upcoming fixture, has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and football enthusiasts speculating on Messi’s next celebration.

Taking to their X handles, fans and football enthusiasts reacted warmly to the moment, praising the wholesome interaction between the young supporter and Lionel Messi, with many saying he will remember the request forever, while joking that he may need to practice the celebration.

Others expressed belief that the football legend will try to fulfill the young fan’s request by attempting the special celebration if he scores in the upcoming match against Austria.

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Lionel Messi is likely playing his last FIFA World Cup, and fans are eager to soak in every magical moment of his farewell tournament. Having recently donned the 200th international cap for his country, the veteran maestro continues to prove that his appetite for breaking records and creating magical moments remains completely unextinguished.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Fans Taunt Cristiano Ronaldo With 'Messi' Chants, His Cool Reply Goes Viral (WATCH)