Japan thrashed Tunisia 4-0 in the 1000th FIFA World Cup match, their biggest-ever tournament win. The victory saw them become the first Asian nation to score four goals in a World Cup game, extending a record unbeaten run to four matches.

The 1000th match in FIFA World Cup history turned into a landmark occasion for Japan as the Samurai Blue registered the biggest victory in their World Cup journey, thrashing Tunisia 4-0 in a Group F clash at Estadio Monterrey on Sunday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Ninety-six years after the first World Cup match was played in Montevideo, Uruguay, Japan marked the tournament's 1000th game by becoming the first Asian nation to score four goals in a FIFA World Cup match. The emphatic result also extended their unbeaten run at the World Cup to four matches, the longest such streak in the country's history. The victory lifted Japan to four points in Group F, level with leaders Netherlands but behind on goals scored. Tunisia, meanwhile, were eliminated in the group stage for a seventh successive World Cup appearance, extending an unwanted record.

A historic moment for Japan - their national anthem at the 1,000th @FIFAWorldCup match 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/Rg4KKB9BeG — FIFA (@FIFAcom) June 21, 2026

Only Scotland, with eight previous appearances, have played in more World Cups without ever reaching the knockout rounds.

Japanese Stars Set New Records

According to ESPN, Japan's fast start produced another record when Daichi Kamada found the net after just 3 minutes and 27 seconds, the quickest goal ever scored by a Japanese player in FIFA World Cup history.

Ayase Ueda emerged as the star of the night, becoming the first Japanese footballer to score a brace and register three goal contributions in a single World Cup match. His two goals and overall influence spearheaded a dominant performance that left Tunisia chasing shadows for much of the contest.

Match 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ in @FIFAWorldCup history! This special fixture, representing a significant milestone in the tournament's history, saw Japan beat Tunisia 4-0 at Monterrey Stadium. pic.twitter.com/LJeqRgnJ8V — FIFA (@FIFAcom) June 21, 2026

Tunisia Reaches World Cup Milestone

The match against Japan was Tunisia's 20th FIFA World Cup match. They became only the fourth African nation to reach that mark after Cameroon (26 matches), Morocco (25) and Nigeria (21).

Dominant Display Sees Japan Score Four

Japan seized control early through Kamada after a flowing team move exposed the Tunisian defence. Ueda doubled the lead in the 31st minute with a low finish into the corner before Junya Ito added a third midway through the second half after racing clear of the defence. Ueda completed the scoring late on with a looping header, sealing Japan's first-ever four-goal World Cup performance and strengthening their hopes of automatic qualification for the Round of 32.

Path to the Knockouts

Japan now need only a point from their final group match against Sweden, while Tunisia bow out after another group-stage exit. (ANI)