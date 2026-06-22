Team India suffered a six-wicket defeat in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match against South Africa at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester on Sunday, June 21.

After posting a total of 158/7 in 20 overs, India failed to defend it as South Africa chased a 159-run target with five balls to spare in the final over. The veteran all-rounder Marizanne Kapp played an unbeaten knock of 81 off 45 balls, including 7 fours and 4 sixes, at a strike rate of 180.00.

On that note, let’s take a look at key takeaways from India’s defeat to South Africa in Manchester.