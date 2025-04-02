Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi promotions left Aditi Rao Hydari jobless? Allegations explored

Read Full Gallery

Aditi Rao Hydari's recent claims that she hasn't signed any film after Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Let's see how netizens took this statement.

Aditi Rao Hydari's Stellar Performance in Heeramandi

Aditi Rao Hydari delivered a mesmerizing performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix series Heeramandi, where her portrayal of Bibbojaan and her iconic 'gajagamini' walk gained widespread acclaim. The series, set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle, showcased her talent and elegance, making her a standout in the ensemble cast. However, despite the praise, the aftermath of the promotions took an unexpected turn for her career.

The Career Drought Post-Heeramandi

In a candid conversation, she revealed her disappointment, stating that she had anticipated a "shower of interesting opportunities" but instead experienced a "drought." This phase left her questioning the industry's dynamics and the impact of her promotional activities on her professional relationships.

Allegations of Hurting Filmmakers

This is speculated to be due to her interviews. She highlighted three major filmmakers and unknowingly disrespected other filmmakers. This might have left filmmakers hurt and this is why she is not getting any offers.

Reports suggest that Aditi's promotional strategies and candid remarks during Heeramandi's press events may have unintentionally hurt some filmmakers. Her openness about industry practices and her expectations post-Heeramandi might have created misunderstandings, leading to strained relationships within the film fraternity. While these claims remain speculative, they highlight the delicate balance actors must maintain in their public engagements.