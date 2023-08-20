WATCH: Special moment between Lionel Messi and David Beckham after Inter Miami clinch Leagues Cup triumph

In an exhilarating showdown that captured the essence of football's unpredictability, Lionel Messi orchestrated Inter Miami's remarkable triumph in the Leagues Cup final through a captivating penalty shootout against Nashville SC.

In a dramatic Leagues Cup final clash, Lionel Messi showcased his brilliance, propelling Inter Miami to victory after a nail-biting penalty shootout against Nashville SC. The match's intensity was palpable as both teams vied for supremacy, resulting in a remarkable 10-9 victory on penalties for Inter Miami.

The action-packed encounter saw Messi shine once again, registering his tenth goal in seven games since donning the Inter Miami jersey. The breakthrough came in the 23rd minute when Messi received a well-timed pass from Robert Taylor, manoeuvring past a Nashville defender and executing an exquisite bending shot from the edge of the penalty area. The ball found its mark in the top left corner of the net, leaving the diving goalkeeper with no chance to thwart the extraordinary strike.

Although Messi faced a chorus of boos from the crowd prior to his moment of brilliance, the stadium erupted with cheers as he secured his place in the match's narrative. The Argentine maestro, a seven-time Ballon d'Or recipient and the architect of Argentina's World Cup victory last year, continued to etch his name into the annals of football history.

However, Nashville displayed resilience, managing to level the scoreline in the 56th minute when Fafa Picault's header off a corner kick ricocheted off Benjamin Cremaschi of Miami and nestled into the net, evading the grasp of goalkeeper Drake Callender.

As the battle raged on, both teams played with determination, culminating in a 1-1 deadlock at the end of regular time. Messi's attempt from a similar area to his earlier goal in the 71st minute struck the post, leaving the outcome hanging in the balance.

As the game headed into penalties, Messi remained a central figure. With remarkable composure, he calmly converted the opening penalty, setting the tone for what was to follow. The spotlight then turned to Drake Callender, who not only scored a decisive penalty but also delivered a title-sealing save, clinching the Leagues Cup victory for Inter Miami.

In a contest marked by Messi's defining moments and the electrifying penalty shootout, Inter Miami emerged triumphant, etching their name on the Leagues Cup trophy in a victory that will resonate through the corridors of football history.