Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Special moment between Lionel Messi and David Beckham after Inter Miami clinch Leagues Cup triumph

    In an exhilarating showdown that captured the essence of football's unpredictability, Lionel Messi orchestrated Inter Miami's remarkable triumph in the Leagues Cup final through a captivating penalty shootout against Nashville SC.

    Football WATCH: Special moment between Lionel Messi and David Beckham after Inter Miami clinch Leagues Cup triumph osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 20, 2023, 6:34 PM IST

    In a dramatic Leagues Cup final clash, Lionel Messi showcased his brilliance, propelling Inter Miami to victory after a nail-biting penalty shootout against Nashville SC. The match's intensity was palpable as both teams vied for supremacy, resulting in a remarkable 10-9 victory on penalties for Inter Miami.

    The action-packed encounter saw Messi shine once again, registering his tenth goal in seven games since donning the Inter Miami jersey. The breakthrough came in the 23rd minute when Messi received a well-timed pass from Robert Taylor, manoeuvring past a Nashville defender and executing an exquisite bending shot from the edge of the penalty area. The ball found its mark in the top left corner of the net, leaving the diving goalkeeper with no chance to thwart the extraordinary strike.

    Although Messi faced a chorus of boos from the crowd prior to his moment of brilliance, the stadium erupted with cheers as he secured his place in the match's narrative. The Argentine maestro, a seven-time Ballon d'Or recipient and the architect of Argentina's World Cup victory last year, continued to etch his name into the annals of football history.

    However, Nashville displayed resilience, managing to level the scoreline in the 56th minute when Fafa Picault's header off a corner kick ricocheted off Benjamin Cremaschi of Miami and nestled into the net, evading the grasp of goalkeeper Drake Callender.

    As the battle raged on, both teams played with determination, culminating in a 1-1 deadlock at the end of regular time. Messi's attempt from a similar area to his earlier goal in the 71st minute struck the post, leaving the outcome hanging in the balance.

    As the game headed into penalties, Messi remained a central figure. With remarkable composure, he calmly converted the opening penalty, setting the tone for what was to follow. The spotlight then turned to Drake Callender, who not only scored a decisive penalty but also delivered a title-sealing save, clinching the Leagues Cup victory for Inter Miami.

    In a contest marked by Messi's defining moments and the electrifying penalty shootout, Inter Miami emerged triumphant, etching their name on the Leagues Cup trophy in a victory that will resonate through the corridors of football history.

    Last Updated Aug 20, 2023, 6:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Stop Putler When anti-Putin protestor disrupted Spain vs England FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 final (WATCH) snt

    'Stop Putler': When anti-Putin protestor disrupted Spain vs England FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 final (WATCH)

    Football Spain beat England 1-0 to lift FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 title; WATCH Olga Carmona's winning goal osf

    Spain beat England 1-0 to lift FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 title; WATCH Olga Carmona's winning goal

    Football 'Was a penalty': Man United's Bruno Fernandes seeks apology from officials after incident against Tottenham osf

    'Was a penalty': Man United's Bruno Fernandes seeks apology from officials after incident against Tottenham

    Football Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to historic Leagues Cup title; WATCH Argentine's heart-warming gesture osf

    Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to historic Leagues Cup title; WATCH Argentine's heart-warming gesture

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: India's squad announcement set for 21st August; Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid to play key roles osf

    Asia Cup 2023: India's squad announcement set for 21st August; Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid to play key roles

    Recent Stories

    Discover the nutritional brilliance of Olives: 6 health benefits unveiled MSW EAI

    Discover the nutritional brilliance of Olives: 6 health benefits unveiled

    Rajinikanth meets Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav; Jailer star also visits Ayodhya (Video + Photos) RBA

    Rajinikanth meets Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav; Jailer star also visits Ayodhya (Video + Photos)

    football Stop Putler When anti-Putin protestor disrupted Spain vs England FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 final (WATCH) snt

    'Stop Putler': When anti-Putin protestor disrupted Spain vs England FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 final (WATCH)

    Chandrayaan 3 set to land on the Moon on August 23 at 6 04 pm reveals ISRO gcw

    Chandrayaan-3 set to land on the Moon on August 23 at 6:04 pm

    Want to learn Time Management? 7 books that can help you MSW

    Want to learn Time Management? 7 books that can help you

    Recent Videos

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Video Icon
    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon