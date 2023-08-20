Premier League 2023/24: Julian Alvarez leads Manchester City to hard-earned victory over Newcastle United

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

     In a tightly contested encounter, Julian Alvarez emerged as the hero for Manchester City, delivering a clinical finish that led to a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Newcastle. 

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 20, 2023, 11:40 AM IST

    In a closely contested match, Julian Alvarez's impressive first-half goal propelled Manchester City to a gritty 1-0 triumph over Newcastle in their inaugural home game since securing the treble on Saturday. The World Cup champion beautifully curled the ball into the top corner 31 minutes into the game, during a tightly contested Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium. This solitary strike proved to be enough for the reigning champions to secure the coveted three points.

    Newcastle, fueled by their dominant 5-1 victory over Aston Villa in the opening week of the season, arrived with aspirations of clinching their first league win against City in almost 23 years. However, despite making only two alterations following their demanding midweek European Super Cup outing in Athens, the hosts displayed their supremacy and effectively neutralised Eddie Howe's team.

    Although not operating at their most fluid level, Pep Guardiola's squad delivered a professional performance, building on their initial success against Burnley. Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden emerged as the standout players on the field. Despite Newcastle's relentless effort, the night concluded in frustration for the visitors, who saw five players booked.

    City's momentum gained momentum as the first half progressed, with Manuel Akanji sending a long-range effort just over the bar. Alvarez and Foden launched promising attempts that were thwarted by the opponent's defense. Foden's influence grew, filling the creative void left by the absence of the injured Kevin De Bruyne.

    The pivotal moment arrived courtesy of Foden, who orchestrated City's goal. He skillfully maneuvered through space and penetrated the box before providing a setup for Alvarez. The Argentine maestro capitalized, picking his spot from the edge of the area and unleashing a shot past Nick Pope.

    City's inability to widen the gap invited Newcastle back into the contest in the final stages. Harvey Barnes had an opportunity following a rare misplacement by Rodri, but his shot was straight at Ederson from a distance. Miguel Almiron's powerful strike was also thwarted, yet City's defence remained resolute, consistently thwarting Newcastle's advances.

    The late stages saw both Foden and Rodri initiate counter-attacks, attempting to release Erling Haaland for the goal that would solidify victory. Ultimately, Alvarez's impeccable strike proved sufficient, allowing City to savor a job well executed. As the evening commenced with a display of last season's accomplishments, Manchester City celebrated another successful chapter.

