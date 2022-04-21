Football fans 'disgusted' after Man United captain Harry Maguire receives bomb threat

The United captain has been at the receiving end of widespread abuse and threats on social media platforms. Still, the nature of this bomb threat forced the police to investigate the matter with utmost seriousness.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been in the firing line for his poor form of late. However, what has surprised football fans is how much hatred has been spewing for the defender, who has now received a bomb threat to his home.

The threat was reported to Cheshire Police, who conducted a sweep along with sniffer dogs of the England international's home on Thursday afternoon.

The United skipper lives with his fiancee Fern Hawkins and their two daughters, but the cops extensively searched their property following the threat. According to reports, an email was sent that a bomb was being left at the home of the England international.

A spokesman for Maguire said, "In the last 24 hours, Harry has received a serious threat to his family home. He has reported this to the police, who are now looking into the matter. The safety of his family and those around him is obviously Harry's number one priority. He will continue to prepare for this weekend's fixture as normal, and we will not be commenting in any further detail at this time."

The United captain has been at the receiving end of widespread abuse and threats on social media platforms. Still, the nature of this bomb threat forced the police to investigate the matter with utmost seriousness.

A statement from Cheshire Police has confirmed that they were called to reports of a bomb threat at an address in the Wilmslow area. While no evacuations took place, a police explosives dog visited the address this afternoon, 21 April, to search the gardens and surrounding area.

The threat to Maguire's home comes just days after the Red Devils' suffered a dismal four-goal defeat against Liverpool at Anfield. The report also erupted on the same day that Old Trafford confirmed the appointment of Ajax boss Erik ten Hag as their new permanent manager from the end of the current campaign.

Meanwhile, former Arsenal star Mesut Ozil took to Twitter to express his shock over the bomb threat Maguire received. The Germain stated, "Just read the news about Harry Maguire ... this is just insane.🤦🏻‍♂️ Football can never ever be that serious to be threatening a player and his family. I'm shocked. Sometimes football brings out the worst in people. Hopefully all people involved get punished."

Not just Ozil but several other football fans too took to the microblogging site to voice their disgust over the latest news.

One user stated, "No footballer should be getting the level of hate Harry Maguire is getting. You can joke and criticise his performances on the pitch, but people take it way too far, it's just a game of men kicking a ball around at the end of the day."

Another one added, "Harry Maguire gets a bomb threat? Sorry for my language but what the fuck is wrong with these sad pathetic ✊🏻💦's? There are amoeba on Mars with more brain cells than these dicks."

