'One world, one sport, one family': Ronaldo thanks Anfield for tribute after baby son's death

Ronaldo missed the match at Anfield after the death of his newborn baby boy and Liverpool and United supporters joined in a round of applause in the seventh minute.

Image Credit: Instagram

Legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has thanked Liverpool fans for singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone' in the seventh minute of the Reds' Premier League clash against his side Manchester United on Tuesday. The Portugal international missed the game at Anfield following the death of his newborn twin son, and fans of both clubs joined in a round of applause in the seventh minute - Ronaldo's number - as a show of support for the Old Trafford hero. Also read: 'You'll Never Walk Alone': When Anfield came together to mourn for Ronaldo's late baby son

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

"One world… One sport… One global family… Thanks, Anfield. Me and my family will never forget this moment of respect and compassion," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram alongside footage of the moment. Also see: Ronaldo's post thanking Liverpool fans

Image Credit: Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp commended the gesture from his team's supporters after they had defeated United 4-0 on Tuesday night. "I'm pretty sure if you ask anybody about it, my moment of the game, even when it was very important and a great result, was the seventh minute when our people showed pure class," Klopp said.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"The whole stadium together showed pure class, in a moment where we obviously, everybody knew since yesterday, since I heard first time about it, so many things they are much more important in life than football. Obviously, we really feel for Cristiano and his family," the Liverpool boss had added.

Image Credit: Getty Images

The 37-year-old striker returned to United training on Wednesday and was pictured arriving at their Carrington base on Thursday, the day the Red Devils confirmed Erik ten Hag as their new manager. Also read: 10 expectations every Manchester United fan has from new manager Erik ten Hag

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

Image Credit: Getty Images

United have a big home game against Arsenal on Saturday, and it seems their talismanic forward will be available for selection. In his last game for the Red Devils, the Portuguese star scored a splendid hat-trick as his side registered a 3-2 win over Norwich City. At the final whistle, Ronaldo took the match ball and put it under his shirt, appearing to reference the fact Rodriguez was due to give birth imminently.

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram