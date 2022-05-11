Liverpool's Klopp hails 'machine' Mane amid Bayern Munich, Barcelona transfer links

Liverpool remain second in the Premier League after beating Aston Villa 2-1 on Tuesday but have gone level on points with leaders Manchester City.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp lauded star forward Sadio Mane after the Senegalese netted the winner in the Reds' 2-1 win in their Premier League clash against Aston Villa on Tuesday to keep the side alive in the title race.

The 30-year-old, whose contract at Anfield expires at the end of next season, scored in the 65th minute with an impressive header from a Luis Diaz cross, once again showing why he is an important cog in Liverpool's wheel of success. Mane's goal came on the same day reports suggested that Bayern Munich and Barcelona are interested in signing the forward.

Following the game at Villa Park, Liverpool manager Klopp issued a glowing verdict on the forward he hopes to keep around beyond this summer. Liverpool was struggling at 1-1 in the game until Mane's intervention which was his 22nd goal for the club in all competitions this season.

"He's a machine, I told him after the game. He is a massive player. His physicality is brutal. He is a mix of technique, desire and physicality when at the moment everyone has a few yards in the legs," Klopp told Sky Sports.

"You can see it with him, to be honest. The top goal, he is just a fantastic world-class player," the German added.

Meanwhile, Mane also expressed ease about his future and stated his sole focus is on the Anfield club and the remainder of the season. Asked if he has ever been happier at Liverpool in his current vein of form, he joked, "Yes, when we won the trophies I was happier!"

"I'm just trying to enjoy every moment. It's all about the team. The boys make it easier for me," the Senegalese star said.

Meanwhile, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher reckons Mane's influence is equal to Mohamed Salah's and Liverpool should do whatever it takes to keep Mane. The pundit joked he wouldn't let Mane go to Bayern cause he would "have him to deal with."

Asked if Mane is as important as Salah, Carragher said, "Yes. I've always said that. For me, as a Liverpool fan, when I watch Liverpool play, Sadio Mane is my favourite player. He's the one I watch. We know Salah's numbers, he's won the Golden Boot, so you can't say he doesn't do his job. But as you say about Mane, he's sacrificed himself at times, the shift he puts in."

"Not just him but Salah as well... five years they've been at it now. Never injured touch wood for Liverpool, they're there week in, week out, 90 minutes, getting their numbers up every week, what they've done for this club is unbelievable. Huge fan of Sadio Mane, and I can assure you he's going nowhere. I won't let him go to Bayern Munich because he'd have me to deal with!" the Liverpool legend added.