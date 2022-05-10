Barcelona, Bayern Munich targeting Mane? Liverpool star eyeing move for shot at Ballon d'Or

Sadio Mane, who has established himself as a world-class forward at Liverpool, is reportedly eyeing a move away from Anfield to improve his Ballon d'Or chances.

In what comes as a surprise to Liverpool fans, star forward Sadio Mane is reportedly eyeing a move away from Anfield, preferably to La Liga, in a bid to improve his chances of winning the coveted Ballon d'Or.

According to reports in Spain, Barcelona is keen to bring the Senegalese in the summer as manager Xavi Hernandez continues to rebuild the Catalan club at Camp Nou. This comes even as reports in Germany suggest Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are planning a shock sweep.

The 30-year-old has been a revelation at Anfield and has played an instrumental role in helping the Reds clinch a historic quadruple. Liverpool has already bagged the Carabao Cup, has sealed a berth in the FA Cup and Champions League final and is three points away from leaders Manchester City in the Premier League table with three games left in the season.

Also read: Champions League final: Eyeing revenge, Liverpool's Salah sends warning to Real Madrid

Mane, who has scored 14 Premier League goals and 5 Champions League strikes this season, has entered the final 12 months of his existing contract with Liverpool and is reportedly attracted to the idea of playing in Spain should he be allowed to leave Anfield in the summer.

According to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, the Africa Cup of National winner believes he would have a greater shot at the coveted Ballon d'Or glory at Barcelona than in Jurgen Klopp's side. The Blaugrana are said to be aware of Mane's interest and view the Senegalese star as a top player.

Barca's boss has been clear that his side needs to bring reinforcements to challenge La Liga champions Real Madrid for the title as well as to compete in Europe's elite football competition once again. Reports suggest the Catalan club are prepared to bring nine stars to Camp Nou in the summer to boost Xavi's dream of restoring Barcelona to its former glory.

Borussia Dortmund's young sensation Erling Haaland was reportedly Barcelona's top target. However, with the Norwegian set to make a blockbuster move to Manchester City, Xavi's side has been forced to look at alternatives. Mane's Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah was also on Barca's radar, but a move is reportedly considered complicated, making the Senegalese forward a 'real option'.

Also read: Mbappe ignored PSG owner Al-Khelaifi and Real Madrid camp in Spanish capital?

The Catalan club are also keen on signing Bayern Munich's star Robert Lewandowski, whose contract comes to an end next season. However, the Bundesliga giants have been adamant they intend to hold the prolific striker with a new contract.

Mane's future in Liverpool was cast into doubt when reports suggested that Bayern Munich's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic met the star forward's representatives in Majorca last Friday. These reports took Anfield officials by total surprise as Mane has not indicated that he doing anything other than preparing for the five games that could see the Reds complete a clean sweep of trophies, starting at Aston Villa tonight.