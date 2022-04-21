Chelsea supporters demand Christensen to be sent to Barcelona after Arsenal horror

Eddie Nketiah's first Premier League goals in more than a year helped revitalise Arsenal's hopes of a top-four finish as they stunned Chelsea 4-2 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

It was a night of horror for Chelsea, and its fans after the Blues suffered a 4-2 defeat against Arsenal in their Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge. In particular, the game was a nightmare for Andreas Christensen, who was at fault for the first goal after he failed to get a good connection when trying to pass back to goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. Eddie Nketiah, who was lurking just behind the Danish player, could latch onto the loose ball and put fire Arsenal ahead.

The 26-year-old centre-back's woes continued as he struggled during the rest of the half, as Chelsea came from behind twice with goals from Timo Wener and Cesar Azpilicueta. Without Antonio Rudiger or Thiago Silva in the starting line-up, the Blues struggled in the first half of the clash giving away two goals to the Gunners.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel decided to change things up at half-time as he brought experienced Silva on for Christensen. However, the change did not douse the fire among angry fans, who slammed the Denmark international for his woeful show.

Christensen's contract runs up at the end of the season, and he is not expected to sign a new contract. The centre-back, who joined Stamford Bridge at the age of 15, is heavily linked to a move to Barcelona. And angry fans took to social media to ask Chelsea to release him as soon as possible and send him to Camp Nou.

One Chelsea fan asked for the club to 'release Christensen,' while another wrote, "good riddance" after he was replaced at half-time. Another user stated, "just send him to Barcelona already". At the same time, one supporter made light of Manchester United defender Harry Maguire's poor form this season, tweeting, "Christensen is making Maguire look decent."

"Christensen can't play for this club again," remarked one user, while another added, "Hopefully, never see Christensen in a Chelsea shirt again."

Here's a look at some of the other reactions:

Chelsea legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink also joined in on the criticism during Sky Sports' match coverage. Upon learning that Silva was set to replace the Denmark international for the second half, Hasselbaink said, "Christensen didn't have a good half. He made a mistake for the 1-0. But after that, he didn't look comfortable. It might be an injury, but it wasn't his best game."

Despite the change, Arsenal went ahead for the third time in the game with a second from Nketiah, followed by a penalty strike from Bukayo Saka. There is no clarity if Arsenal will extend Nketiah's contract this summer. Still, the striker has undoubtedly earned the right to retain his place for Saturday's crucial clash against Manchester United. This game now offers the Gunner the chance to seize the initiative from Tottenham Hotspur in the top-four race.

