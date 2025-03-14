DocuSign Stock Rips Higher After-Hours On Q4 Beat, Positive Outlook: Retail Lauds ‘Good’ Report

Read Full Article

DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) shares climbed sharply in Thursday’s after-hours session after the cloud platform provider that allows individuals and businesses to sign and share documents electronically announced forecast-beating fourth quarter results and issued positive guidance.

The San Francisco, California-based company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2025. This marked an improvement from the year-ago quarter’s $0.76. The EPS also beat the Finchat-compiled consensus of $0.85.

Revenue was $776.3 million, a 9% increase year-over-year compared to the 8% growth in the third quarter. The topline exceeded the $761.64 million consensus estimate and the forecast of $758 million to $762 million the company issued in early December.

Subscription revenue of $757.8 million grew 8%.Among operational metrics, billings rose 11% to $923.2 million compared to the guidance of $870 million to $880 million.

The non-GAAP gross and operating margins were 82.3% and 28.8%, respectively, also beating the guidance.

DocuSign generated free cash flow of $279.6 million during the quarter. It ended the quarter with a cash position of $1.1 billion.

Allan Thygesen, CEO of Docusign, said, “Fiscal 2025 was a transformative year for Docusign.” The executive noted that the company’s artificial intelligence-powered agreement management platform Docusign IAM launched during the quarter was gaining traction.

Looking ahead, DocuSign guided first-quarter and full-year revenue of $745 million to $749 million and $3.129 billion to $3.141 billion, compared to the consensus of $755.74 million and $3.150 billion, respectively.

The company expects billings of $741 million to $751 billion for the first quarter and $3.30 billion to $3.07 billion for the full year.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward DocuSign stock stayed ‘extremely bullish’ (97/100), with optimism improving from a day ago. The message volume also remained ‘extremely high.’ The stock was among the top 10 trending tickers on the platform late Thursday.

DOCU sentiment and message volume March 13, as of 9:51 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish watcher called the earnings “good,” referring to DocuSign as a “growth stock.”

Another user predicted a stock move toward $90.

DocuSign ended Thursday’s after-hours session up 11.90% at $83.59. If the gains carry over to Friday’s regular session, the stock is on track to record its biggest single-day gains in three months, according to Koyfin.

The stock, however, is down about 17% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos