'God's timing': Nketiah renews Arsenal's top-four hopes; Arteta admits being unfair to striker

    Following this stellar show by the Englishman, Arsenal boss Arteta looked inward for an explanation for Nketiah's lack of usage this season and applauded his young forward's commitment despite receiving few rewards for his dedication in 2022.

    After three consecutive defeats, Arsenal made their way to Stamford Bridge with the hope of staying alive in the race for the top four spots in the Premier League this season. Beating Chelsea at home is no easy task, but it hasn't been a walk in the park for the Blues at home either, with an increasing number of goals conceded and depleting fans in the stands. However, the Gunners young stars shone brightly in a 4-2 win over Thomas Tuchel's men on Wednesday, with Eddie Nketiah, Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe starring in Arsenal's must-win clash.

    The trio, all aged 22 or younger, combined to score all four goals for Mikel Arteta's side, and this was a result of a fresh and home-grown look they had as they rekindled Arsenal's pursuit of securing a berth in next year's Champions League. 

    Arsenal's young team also created history. Saka and Smith Rowe became the second and third players age 21 to score at least ten times in a Premier League season, joining the legendary Nicolas Anelka in the club. The Gunners also became the third Premier League side to have several players aged 21 and younger reach double figures in the same season after Leeds in 1999-00 (Michael Bridges and Harry Kewell) and Manchester United in 2006-07 (Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo).

    Meanwhile, the star of the night, Eddie Nketiah, relished a return to the goalscoring department as he scored his first league goal in more than a year. What's inspiring is how the youngster seized the moment. The 22-year-old striker's Arsenal contract expires at the end of the season, and he was given a chance to lead the attack with Alexandre Lacazette still not fully recovered from Covid-19.

    "Good things happen to good people. If there's one player I've been unfair with, then it's him. He's given me every right to do something different, and if Eddie hasn't played more, then it's my fault. If he hasn't played, then it's because me, as a manager, I've missed something or I haven't had the courage to play him. Today he showed me again how wrong I was," the Spaniard said.

    The Gunners have been in talks with Nketiah over a contract, but the striker suggested he wants assurances about regular first-team football before signing a new deal. "There have been talks and offers of a new contract, but at the moment, my aim is to play football and play regularly," he told The Beautiful Game podcast. "That's my ambition, and that's what I hope to do, but at the same time, I'm at Arsenal. I love Arsenal."

    There is no clarity if Arsenal will extend Nketiah's contract this summer. Still, the striker has undoubtedly earned the right to retain his place for Saturday's crucial clash against Manchester United. This game now offers the Gunner the chance to seize the initiative from Tottenham Hotspur in the top-four race. As Nketiah said following the win against Chelsea, "God's timing!" - one would wonder if it is perhaps so.

    "I'm now thinking about Manchester United," Arteta stated. "This one is done now. We have already enjoyed it in the dressing room. Now it is about recovery, preparing mentally. We don't have any time to prepare for the match, so we are going to have to need our people to turn up and make the Emirates a real place against Manchester United."

