Rohit Shetty Turns 51: Top 7 successful films of iconic director

Singham features Ajay Devgn as a fearless cop, delivering a powerful performance. The film’s action and emotional depth made it a major hit.
The first installment of Golmaal, featuring Ajay Devgn and Arshad Warsi, combines quirky humor and memorable characters, making it a hit with audiences.
Ranveer Singh shines in Simmba as a corrupt cop turned hero. Packed with action and comedy, it expanded Shetty’s successful cop universe.
Golmaal 3 continued the comedy franchise, featuring a stellar ensemble cast. Its humor, energy, and fun-filled sequences contributed to its box office success.
Dilwale, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, combines romance, action, and comedy, with memorable performances and Shetty’s signature direction, making it a box-office hit.
Akshay Kumar's movie blends patriotism with thrilling action sequences. It strengthens Shetty’s cop universe and delivers high-octane entertainment.
