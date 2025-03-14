Entertainment

Rohit Shetty Turns 51: Top 7 successful films of iconic director

Image credits: imdb

Singham (2011)

Singham features Ajay Devgn as a fearless cop, delivering a powerful performance. The film’s action and emotional depth made it a major hit.

 

Image credits: IMDB

Golmaal Returns (2006)

The first installment of Golmaal, featuring Ajay Devgn and Arshad Warsi, combines quirky humor and memorable characters, making it a hit with audiences.

Image credits: IMDB

Simmba (2018)

Ranveer Singh shines in Simmba as a corrupt cop turned hero. Packed with action and comedy, it expanded Shetty’s successful cop universe.

Image credits: imdb

Golmaal 3 (2010)

Golmaal 3 continued the comedy franchise, featuring a stellar ensemble cast. Its humor, energy, and fun-filled sequences contributed to its box office success.
 

Image credits: imdb

Dilwale (2015)

Dilwale, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, combines romance, action, and comedy, with memorable performances and Shetty’s signature direction, making it a box-office hit.

 

Image credits: imdb

Sooryavanshi (2021)

Akshay Kumar's movie blends patriotism with thrilling action sequences. It strengthens Shetty’s cop universe and delivers high-octane entertainment.

Image credits: imdb

